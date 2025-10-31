We Asked 4 AIs if Bitcoin (BTC) Can Hit a New ATH in November

According to Grok, BTC may soar to as high as $160K next month.

Bitcoin started October on the right foot (just like many expected) and reached a new all-time high above $126,000. Over the past few weeks, though, it has been on a downtrend, and now the bulls hope that November can offer a substantial rebound and pump it to a fresh historic peak.

That said, we decided to test the AI capabilities of some of the most popular chatbots and ask them if such a scenario is possible within the next 30 days.

BTC Has a Real Shot

ChatGPT estimated that the asset has a real chance to venture into uncharted territory in November, but this is not guaranteed. It said BTC has historically rallied strongly 12-18 months after a halving, which puts late 2025 in the sweet spot.

Additionally, the chatbot noted that the amount of BTC sitting on exchanges continues to hit multi-year lows, suggesting that fewer holders are preparing to sell. CryptoQuant’s data shows that less than 2.4 million BTC are stored on such platforms, which is quite close to the seven-year bottom witnessed earlier this week.

ChatGPT also reminded that the Fed cut interest rates again, which could benefit riskier assets, such as cryptocurrencies, in the long run. At the same time, it claimed that a rise to a new ATH will likely require a decisive push above the $110,000-$115,000 zone “with strong volume and institutional backing.”

Grok sees a high probability, too. The AI chatbot built into the social media platform X outlined that BTC has recently shown accumulation patterns similar to pre-ATH setups in 2020/2021.

“Bitcoin has a strong shot at a new ATH in November 2025, potentially reaching $140,000-$160,000 if ETF momentum and Fed easing hold. This fits the post-halving bull cycle pattern, where Q4 often delivers 30-50% gains,” it added.

Not so Optimistic

Perplexity and Gemini were less bullish, pointing out that there is also a chance of a serious crash. The former estimated that a rise above $117,000 could be followed by a new record but warned that global geopolitical tensions might trigger a collapse to well below $100,000. Google’s Gemini said a fresh ATH is within the realm of possibility but alerted that the crypto market is highly unpredictable.

“The last time Bitcoin had a “Red October” (negative monthly return) was in 2018, which was followed by a massive 36% crash in November,” it cautioned.