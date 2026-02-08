We Asked 4 AIs How Low XRP Could Fall This Bear Cycle – The Answers Were Shocking

Although most cryptocurrencies tumbled hard in the past few weeks, XRP became the worst performer during the Thursday crash, dropping to just over $1.10 for the first time in well over a year.

This meant that the asset had shed more than 50% of its value in just a month as it peaked at $2.40 on January 6. The question now is whether this is a full-on bear market, and if it is, how low can XRP go as the correction deepens? We asked ChatGPT, Perplexity, Grok, and Gemini about their view on the matter.

How Low, XRP?

ChatGPT admitted that plummeting from $2.40 to $1.10 in the span of just a month means it’s not just a “healthy correction” any longer – it’s a clear shift in market structure. The rejection at $2.40 marked a decisive local top, while the subsequent breakdown below $1.50 and $1.30 erased multiple layers of support. The current weak rebound suggests that buyers remain cautious and any upside attempts are likely to face heavy selling pressure, it added.

If this bearish behavior continues in the following weeks or months, the AI solution from OpenAI noted that XRP could plunge to somewhere between $0.85-$0.95. Interestingly, Perplexity sort of agreed with that target:

“This range represents a realistic bear-cycle low target if broader capitulation unfolds. A move here would align with historical behavior seen across larger-cap altcoins during prolonged downturns,” Perplexity added.

Gemini outlined the significance of the psychological $1.00 support. If it falls, XRP’s situation could worsen exponentially as investors will likely flock once that floor gives in. Consequently, it warned that the asset’s crash might take it even further south, to a low of somewhere around $0.60. Interestingly, that would result in completing a full circle since the US presidential elections in 2024, as XRP started its ascent from those levels.

Chances for a Rebound?

All AIs noted that it’s difficult to be optimistic in the current market environment. However, Grok outlined a possible bounce-off scenario in case XRP has already bottomed at $1.10.

The AI integrated into X said the cross-border token can remain sideways between $1.10 and $1.45 for the next few weeks and possibly look ahead for a more decisive rebound to over $1.60 if it manages to take down the $1.50 resistance. This would be the so-called ‘bull case’ in which XRP doesn’t break down beneath $1.00 soon. If it does, all bets are off, Grok added, and warned of further declines to under $0.90.

You may also like: