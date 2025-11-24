We Asked 4 AIs How High Ripple (XRP) Could Go by Thanksgiving

Ripple’s cross-border token experienced a sharp pullback on November 21, with its price slipping to $1.83, or the lowest level since April (on most exchanges). However, the bulls recovered some of the losses over the weekend, and XRP currently trades above the psychological mark of $2.

We turned to four of the most well-known AI-powered chatbots to check if a further ascent is in the cards and how high the valuation could climb by Thanksgiving.

The Potential Pump

ChatGPT estimated that XRP might continue its recovery and spike to the $2.10-$2.25 range by the holiday, which will be celebrated on November 27 this year. It claimed the probability of such an increase is 70%.

Furthermore, it predicted that if Bitcoin (BTC) pushes higher and the XRP ETFs attract investor attention, the valuation could soar to $2.80 and even $3.20.

Earlier this month, the US witnessed the launch of the first spot XRP exchange-traded funds, which have 100% exposure to the asset. The products were introduced by Canary Capital and Bitwise, and this week, investors await the conversion of Grayscale’s XRP Trust into an ETF.

While the development may spark renewed interest in the cryptocurrency, ChatGPT warned that a possible “sell-the-news” reaction could drag XRP back below $2. The price drop that followed the launch of Canary Capital’s spot ETF should serve as an example of this effect (though other factors also contributed to the pullback).

According to Grok’s “realistic” estimate, XRP could reach $2.30 by Thanksgiving. It also outlined an “ultra-bullish” forecast, envisaging the asset skyrocketing beyond $3 but under some crucial circumstances, including the return of the whales.

It is important to note that large investors have been on a massive selling spree lately, offloading almost 1.5 billion tokens in the past month or so. Last week, they unloaded another 190 million XRP, adding fresh pressure to the market and perhaps triggering even more panic among smaller players.

Another Correction?

Perplexity and Gemini were not as bullish. The former claimed the next few days may bring a new pullback or a consolidation (in the best-case scenario), predicting that an upward momentum could emerge after the holiday.

Google’s Gemini stated that the market is currently in “a strong bearish phase,” forecasting that XRP’s price could plummet to as low as $1.60 by Thanksgiving.