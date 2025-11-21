We Asked 4 AIs: How High Can Pi Network’s (PI) Price Go in November

While the cryptocurrency market has been quite shaky over the past week, Pi Network’s PI has posted a double-digit price increase.

We turned to four of the most popular AI-powered chatbots to find out how high the valuation can soar before the end of the month.

A 140% Increase on the Horizon?

The team behind Pi Network has rolled out numerous updates as of late, while recently, multiple X accounts revealed that the crypto project has achieved full compliance with the European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA). These developments are among the potential catalysts fueling PI’s 10% pump on a weekly scale to around $0.25 (per CoinGecko’s data).

ChatGPT is moderately bullish and predicts the price could climb to $0.30 this month or reach $0.33 in the event of “major news.” Grok shares a similar viewpoint, envisioning a jump to the $0.30-$0.35 range. However, the chatbot built into the social media platform X warned that a new Bitcoin correction can negatively affect PI and trigger a plunge to $0.22.

Google’s Gemini is much more optimistic. It suggested that a breakout to $0.50 and even $0.60 toward the end of the month is possible. Such a pump would represent a whopping 140% increase from the current valuation.

Gemini went even further, forecasting that PI’s price could explode to a new all-time high of $5 before New Year’s Eve if a leading crypto exchange lists the token on its platform.

A significant push is expected if Binance embraces the asset. In February, the company asked its clients whether they wanted to see PI available for trading. Despite the vast majority voting in favor, Binance has yet to respect their wish.

A Potential Downfall

Perplexity is much more bearish. It assumed that PI’s price may reverse back below $0.20 due to the rising amount of coins moving to exchanges and the upcoming token unlocks.

Data shows that almost one million assets have been transferred to centralized platforms in the past 24 hours alone, whereas approximately 166 million PI are scheduled for release in the next 30 days. Both factors signal an increased selling pressure.