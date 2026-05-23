We Asked 3 AIs: Will XRP Ever Break Above $2? The Answers Were Not What We Expected

The short answer is yes, but not anytime soon. Here's the breakdown.

It’s hard to believe that it has been less than a year since Ripple’s cross-border token was riding high and tapped a new all-time high of $3.65. That was last July. A lot has changed since then, and the current landscape shows little to no indication that the bulls will reemerge and push XRP back to its former glory.

That’s why we decided to ask three of the most popular AI chatbots about their opinion on whether the token will ever go back even above $2, let alone $3 or higher.

Yes, but Not That Easy

ChatGPT’s most likely answer was ‘yes, but not anytime soon.” It believes that going beyond $2 is definitely possible, especially since the asset spent more than a year there before it lost that level several months ago. However, it’s not guaranteed in the short-term as the broader market conditions remain underwhelming, to say the least.

The AI model predicted a more “gradual and uncertain path” heavily dependent on external factors rather than pure hype. ChatGPT outlined what needed to change:

Strong overall crypto market (led by bitcoin), clear regulatory environment (such as the passing of the CLARITY Act), and sustained institutional demand.

Interestingly, Gemini’s factors for a future XRP bull run were rather similar. The only difference is that the Google AI believes XRP would need more real-world settlement involving the network behind it. As such, it also concluded that XRP still has the “structural foundation” to jump past $2. However, the days of “rocketing upward purely on legal drama and speculative frenzy are over.”

Perplexity, the last AI that we asked, shared the common opinion above, suggesting that going beyond $2 is “far from certain and may require better market conditions than investors are currently seeing.”

“The worrying path is not that $2 is impossible, but that the token seems to need a lot of help to get there, and that makes the move feel fragile rather than inevitable.”

Why $2 Matters So Much

Perplexity and Gemini answered in tandem that the psychological level of $2 is “more than just a round number.” They believe it has become a massive threshold that “traders watch closely because breaking above it would suggest stronger momentum and renewed confidence in the token.”

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However, they outlined a significant problem, which has been more than evident for months: XRP has been rangebound since the February crash, and every breakout attempt has been halted at $1.6 or lower. This usually means that “the market is waiting for a major driver before making a decisive move,” which seems to be lacking at the moment.