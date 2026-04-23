We Asked 3 AIs: Which 3 Cryptocurrencies Will Explode Next Bull Cycle?

Surprise or not, none of the AI-powered chatbots we consulted picked BTC.

The cryptocurrency industry has been suppressed by a bear market over the past several months, with numerous leading digital assets, including Bitcoin (BTC), slipping far below their 2025 record highs.

And while some have panicked, others view the current conditions as perfect for increasing their exposure at lower prices before the next bull run begins. It remains uncertain which cryptocurrencies will be the biggest winners when the market starts booming again, but we poked the AI brains of some of the most popular chatbots to check their opinion on the matter.

ETH and Which Ones?

ChatGPT’s top pick is Ethereum, describing the project as the backbone of DeFi, NFTs, and RWAs and claiming that institutional money will flow there.

“Ethereum will explode next cycle because it’s booming the default layer for institutional capital, especially as ETFs evolve and potentially include staking, turning ETH into a yield-generating asset,” it stated.

Moreover, the chatbot noted that, unlike many cryptocurrencies, Ethereum has real demand drivers and doesn’t rely entirely on hype and speculation.

ChatGPT’s second top candidate is Solana (SOL), predicting that its price may skyrocket during the next bull run because it has become “the go-to chain for retail activity, combining speed, low fees, and a smooth user experience that attracts massive liquidity.” It added that the project has become the center of meme coin and high-frequency trading, which tends to drive explosive price moves during peak hype phases.

The chatbot placed Bittensor (TAO) in third place, saying “it sits at the intersection of AI and crypto, the strongest emerging narrative in global markets.” It estimated that this unique positioning gives the asset the opportunity to chart impressive gains when the conditions improve.

What Else?

Google’s Gemini generated a very similar answer to ChatGPT. It named SOL as its best candidate, placed TAO in second position, and rounded up the top 3 with Ondo Finance (ONDO).

“Ondo is the primary bridge for tokenizing Wall Street, allowing trillions in traditional assets like US Treasuries to move onto the blockchain with full regulatory compliance. As institutional giants like BlackRock deepen their on-chain presence in 2026, Ondo captures the lion’s share of this massive capital inflow,” it claimed.

We also sought Perplexity’s take on the matter. The chatbot agreed with ChatGPT that ETH and SOL have the most upside potential, naming Chainlink (LINK) as its third-best candidate.

“LINK could pump because it’s the main oracle for crypto, so more DeFi and tokenization activity can mean more demand for LINK. It also has strong adoption signals, which makes it look like infrastructure, not just a trade,” it concluded.