We Asked 3 AIs: What Happens to XRP After Dumping Below $1? Their Answers Shocked Us

A few of the AI predictions were quite worrisome, envisioning further price declines of up to 50%.

It’s difficult to spot a winner within the cryptocurrency market on different scales, from daily to weekly and even monthly. Ripple’s cross-border token is no exception, as the asset plummeted hard in the past week or so after it was rejected at $1.35 at the start of the month.

The crash drove it to a two-year low of $0.90, a level that XRP managed to defend for now. However, remaining on the wrong side of the psychological $1.00 support raised a few eyebrows, so we decided to ask ChatGPT, Grok, and Gemini what could happen to the asset if it fails to reclaim it soon.

What Happens, ChatGPT?

ChatGPT believes the first and most important support remains at $0.90-$0.95, a level that was tested on a few occasions during the August market slumber but managed to hold. If the bears are more persistent this time, then OpenAI’s model outlined the next major target at $0.80-$0.85.

It said that it leans bearish because XRP has already declined substantially from its October highs near $1.60, while the overall crypto market continues to deteriorate. Moreover, it noted that the weakness around the Ripple token is not “happening in isolation.” It cited several factors that could further worsen its situation, including BTC’s decline, a lack of institutional demand as seen in recent ETF outflows, and XRP’s technical structure, with the asset charting lower lows.

Nevertheless, ChatGPT predicted that the most likely scenario is a moderate correction to somewhere between $0.85 and $0.95. Its extreme capitulation case would put XRP below $0.70, but it argued that the odds are slim.

Gemini and Grok Said…

The other two AI models we asked agreed with ChatGPT’s estimation that the $0.90-$0.95 support is likely to provide the first necessary support as the bears continue to test it. Gemini, though, insisted on scaring the XRP bulls further. It also noted that the cross-border token could fall to $0.85 but outlined an even more painful scenario, which it called “tail-risk.”

“In a broader crypto capitulation where BTC also breaks its major support levels and XRP ETF outflows accelerate, Ripple’s token is possible to reach new multi-year lows of $0.50-$0.60.”

Recall that XRP hasn’t traded at such low levels in over two years – since before the US presidential election in late 2024. A price drop to those levels would essentially invalidate all bull-market narratives, as it would erase all gains from the past 24 months. As such, Gemini was quick to admit that this is a very pessimistic and unlikely scenario.

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