We Asked 3 AIs: Is XRP’s Bottom In? The Answers Were Promising

The conclusion was quite bullish, indicating that XRP could be on its way to a massive price reversal soon.

The broader scale shows that Ripple’s cross-border token has been quite volatile ever since the current cycle began after the US presidential elections in late 2024. At the time, it traded at around $0.60, but exploded to match its 2018 all-time high by January 2025 and eventually broke it in July, setting a new one at $3.65.

The bears took control in the following months, and XRP plunged below $3.00 and $2.00 by the end of the year. After a brief surge to $2.40 on January 6, the asset resumed its downtrend and plunged to a 15-month low on February 5 at $1.11 (on most exchanges).

It reacted well to this decline and even challenged the $1.65 resistance a few weeks later, but to no avail. Although it was stopped there, it still trades at around $1.45 as of press time, which is 30% higher than its local low seen a month ago. Given the resurgence of the crypto market over the past several days, the question now is whether XRP has already bottomed out and, if so, what its next targets are.

ChatGPT Says…

To gain some perspective, we consulted three of the most utilized AI chatbots, starting with OpenAI’s solution. It noted that XRP found solid support at the “panic low” of $1.10-$1.15, and its ability to rebound decisively should encourage the bulls. It now trades above another significant structural support located at $1.30-$1.35, which should be a proper line of defense if there’s another leg down.

It placed the odds for a “bottom is in” scenario at 50%, saying that if $1.30 holds and crypto sentiment continues to improve, the cross-border token could be on its way to reclaim the first obstacle on its path to redemption at $1.65. If broken, the next target would be the psychological $2.00 line, followed by the January $2.40 peak.

“XRP could reach $2.50-$3.00 within 6-12 months if the crypto market enters a new expansion phase,” ChatGPT predicted.

In addition, it gave a 30% chance that XRP is currently in a long accumulation phase, which would mean trading within a tight range between $1.20 and $1.90 for the next up to 9 months. The bearish scenario (20%) is the least likely for now, ChatGPT added, and another drop to and below $1.10 is not overly expected unless there’s a major black swan event.

Gemini and Grok – Do You Agree?

Gemini’s short answer supported ChatGPT’s belief, saying, “It is highly likely that the $1.11 local bottom is in.” It indicated that higher lows are holding now after that flash crash, even though the asset was stopped at $1.65.

Grok also weighed in on the matter, and it had a similar opinion. However, it outlined some of the recent key developments within the Ripple ecosystem that could further boost the underlying token. One of the latest was a major adoption move as the US Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation (DTCC) added Hidden Road Partners CIV US LLC to its NSCC Market Participant Identifiers directory.

This meant that the NSCC update allowed Ripple Prime to route institutional post-trade volumes directly onto the XRP Ledger. Grok added that if these moves continue and impact XRP, the asset could target $2.00-$2.15 in the near term and $2.80-$3.30 by the end of the year.