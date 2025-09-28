TL;DR

It has been a tough period for the entire cryptocurrency market, and Ripple’s native token was not spared, as its price tumbled from roughly $3 to a multi-week low of $2.70, where the bulls stepped up.

Will there be another volatile week on the horizon? Can XRP recover some of the losses, or will it continue its downfall? Here’s what three of the most popular AI chatbots had to say.

The Week Ahead for XRP

September is almost over, and although it started on a positive note, it has been mostly downhill for most of the cryptocurrency market in the past ten days or so. XRP, for example, stood close to $3.20 during its monthly peak after the US Fed reduced the key interest rates for the first time in 2025.

However, it failed there and quickly retested the $3 support, which actually didn’t put up much of a fight. The bears kept the pressure on, and once it cracked, XRP experienced another leg down that drove it to $2.70. This level holds significant importance in determining the asset’s future price trajectory, as many analysts believe XRP can quickly rebound as long as it remains above it.

When we asked the 3 AIs (ChatGPT, Grok, and Gemini) about their take on what the next week holds for XRP, OpenAI’s solution answered in a somewhat worrisome manner. It noted that the asset is a “strong sell” on multiple websites, such as investing.com, due to the current technical setup.

Grok agreed with the analysts cited above that as long as XRP holds above $2.70, the bulls might remain calm. However, it also noted that the asset needs to quickly reclaim the $2.83 resistance if it wants to challenge $3 next.

Gemini said the current trading volume doesn’t support a big move upward, and it warned that a break above the coveted $3 line seems unlikely at the moment.

Something for the Bulls?

All three AIs agreed that after such a volatile and violent trading week, a period of consolidation is to be expected. As such, they noted that Ripple’s token is likely to remain sideways at around $2.7-$2.9 for the next week (maybe even a bit longer).

However, they also admitted that one major announcement, such as a positive macro event or an approval of spot XRP ETFs in the US, could send the underlying asset flying. Recall that there are over a dozen Ripple ETF filings sitting on the SEC’s desk and most of their deadlines are set for October.