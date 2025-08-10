TL;DR

In this article, some of the most popular AI solutions, including ChatGPT’s just-released 5.0 version, will speculate on XRP’s future price movements.

Some of the answers might surprise the perma-bulls.

Moonshot or Pullback?

Ripple’s native token made history in mid-July when it skyrocketed by over 60% within a week or so and blasted through its January 2018 all-time high of $3.4 to mark a new one at $3.65. Somewhat expected, it started to retrace in the following weeks and dipped toward $2.7.

However, the bulls are back in town, pushing XRP above the crucial support-turn-resistance and now back to a support level at $3. As of press time, the asset stands well above it ($3.25), which has prompted numerous analysts and full-time XRP bulls to outline some massive predictions. To gain a more neutral perspective, though, we decided to ask ChatGPT’s latest version, Gemini, and Grok about their take on the matter.

ChatGPT acknowledged the recent correction, indicating that XRP is now at a “pivotal point in its 2025 price journey.” It believes the asset has strong chances of overcoming the current hurdles, especially if the following factors play out in its favor:

The Bullish Case (Moonshot Potential) Strong Institutional Interest – Speculation over a future spot XRP ETF and growing partnerships in cross-border payments could bring major capital inflows. Technical Support Holding – Key levels around $2.70–$2.80 have so far absorbed selling pressure, suggesting buyers are defending critical territory.

However, it also outlined a bearish scenario, in which XRP loses some ground and heads for an extended correction. This could be prompted by post-rally exhaustion, given its massive rise since the US elections last year, and overall market uncertainty, such as the aftershock of some of Trump’s controversial global policies.

Gemini outlined the recent positive developments in the Ripple-SEC legal case as bullish factors for the underlying asset’s price, and noted that it could open the door for the approval of the much-anticipated XRP ETFs in the US.

“The approval of an XRP ETF, following the successful launches of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, would introduce a new class of institutional and retail investors to the asset, potentially driving significant capital inflow and price appreciation.”

However, Gemini, alongside Grok, noted that XRP still faces certain risks, such as growing competition and the possibility of whales taking profits following the recent rally. Something identical transpired after the asset reached a new ATH, with whales disposing of massive token portions in just days.

Conclusion

In general, the three AIs were bullish on XRP’s future price movements, especially given the end of the lawsuit against the SEC, Ripple’s expansion in terms of acquisitions, and the underlying asset’s technical structure. Gemini said:

“The current market sentiment, bolstered by the resolution of the SEC lawsuit and the potential for a spot ETF, overwhelmingly favors a bullish outlook for XRP. The token is at a critical juncture, with many analysts forecasting a significant rally if it can break through key resistance levels. However, as with any cryptocurrency, the path forward.”

ChatGPT, though, was slightly more cautious:

“XRP’s next big move depends on whether it can hold above its key $2.70 support zone and reclaim the $3.40–$3.65 range. A confirmed breakout could set the stage for a moonshot toward $4 and beyond. A breakdown, however, might drag it back toward the mid-$2 range or even lower.”

It also advised traders to watch for big whale moves, the overall transaction volumes, and news related to the company behind it.