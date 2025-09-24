TL;DR

AI chatbots are rather pessimistic that PI can reach such a milestone in the remaining months of the year.

However, certain factors, such as a potential listing on Binance, may increase the likelihood.

Further Gains Incoming?

Pi Network’s native cryptocurrency, which recently plunged to a new all-time low, has soared by 5% in the past 24 hours and currently trades just south of $0.30.

Its positive performance follows the news that the project has added the crypto exchange LBank to its KYB (Know Your Business) program. The declining amount of PI tokens stored on centralized platforms may also have played a role, as such a development reduces the immediate selling pressure.

Despite the resurgence, the asset is far from its peak levels, so we decided to ask three AI-powered chatbots whether it has a chance to rise to $1 before the end of the ongoing year.

ChatGPT stated that such a scenario is possible but “high-risk,” and it will depend on several important conditions, including strong adoption, further exchange listings, controlled token unlock, and hype across the crypto community.

The chatbot estimated that the chances of reaching $1 again sometime this year are in the 5% to 15% range, while the most probable outcome appears to be the zone between $0.40 and $0.60.

Grok, the AI chatbot built into the social media platform X, believes that hitting that milestone is unlikely but not impossible. It reminded that Pi Network’s co-founder, Dr. Chengdiao Fan, will be among the speakers at the upcoming TOKEN2024 event in Singapore, which could spark some enthusiasm and result in a price rally for PI.

At the same time, the chatbot estimated that the price must exceed the important level of $0.37 before starting a major rally, or it will risk a renewed downtrend to as low as $0.20.

What if Binance Steps in?

Perplexity also claimed that the chances of reaching $1 before the end of 2025 are pretty slim, projecting a maximum price of $0.55. However, it estimated that things might look different if Binance allows trading services with PI.

“Historical data shows that tokens listed on Binance often experience significant price spikes, with an average increase of around 73% within the first month after listing and about 41% on the first day alone. Binance listing can greatly increase PI’s liquidity, market access, and investor demand, which are key factors that could push the price higher,” the chatbot said.

It is worth noting that the world’s largest crypto exchange conducted a community vote in February to determine whether its users wanted to see PI available on the platform. While the vast majority picked the “yes” option, the company has not yet taken any action on the matter.