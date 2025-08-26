TL;DR

Three of the most popular AI solutions break down XRP’s rather spectacular year and whether the asset has the legs for another run that can take it beyond its all-time high.

Some of the answers were balanced and expected, but at least one might surprise you.

As Good as it Gets?

The chart above paints a much clearer picture that we can describe in words. But, we will try briefly. XRP was range-bound for months and months ahead of the 2024 US Presidential elections, with a top of $0.6. Once it became known that the 45th US President would also be the 47th, Ripple’s token went ballistic.

The first culmination was in January 2025, when it matched its 2018 ATH of $3.4. Although it failed there at first and corrected for the next several months, it finally broke above that coveted line in mid-July and set a new record of $3.65.

Since then, however, it has struggled to maintain its run and now trades below $3, which is considered a key resistance-turned-support level that has now become resistance again. As such, we wondered whether this is just another correction before a late 2025 push to even fresher peaks, or if the $3.65 target will not be reached again this year.

The three AIs in question, ChatGPT, Grok, and Gemini, made some interesting, educated speculations. OpenAI’s solution, for instance, also outlined the significance of the $3 level, which could spell further trouble if XRP remains below it:

“The $3 mark remains a critical battleground. Repeated failures to break above this level and the shift of $3 from support to resistance raise concerns. Analysts are noticing a bearish descending triangle pattern and lower momentum indicators.”

Grok and Gemini admitted that the overall market conditions have worsened in the past few days, and the lower trading volumes combined with the waning investor engagement “raise red flags about sustained bullish momentum.”

ChatGPT highlighted another potential danger for riskier assets such as XRP. If the US Fed, which is expected to lower the interest rates in September, decides not to, then XRP and other altcoins could suffer. However, if Powell finally makes Trump happy with some rate reductions, Ripple’s token could greatly benefit, and here’s more on the matter.

Not Over Yet

Aside from the cautious outlook mentioned above, the 3 AIs also had a lot of positive things to say for the XRP bulls. ChatGPT cited projections from prominent institutions, such as Standard Chartered, which envision a price surge to $5.50 by year-end, if certain factors favor Ripple, including a friendly regulatory environment and ETF approvals.

Some even more bullish predictions see the asset skyrocketing to $10 and beyond. However, the AI solution indicated that the odds of exceeding $5 this year are less than 20%.

Gemini and Grok noted that the current retracement is a “healthy pullback” necessary for the market to flush out certain speculative traders after such a significant rally in July. The current consolidation around the $3 mark could be “building pressure for another upward move.”

“Bullish Price Projections: Several analysts have very optimistic price targets for XRP in late 2025. Predictions range from $4.00 to $8.00, and some even suggest a potential for “parabolic growth” to much higher figures by the end of the year,” said Gemini.

Grok noted that institutional and even retail demand could pick up quickly if the US SEC greenlights the spot XRP ETFs. So far, though, the US regulator has only delayed deciding on numerous filings, with the new deadlines set for October.

“While the price has dropped from its recent high, many factors could contribute to future growth. The key is whether XRP can reclaim and hold the $3.00 level. If it does, and if positive catalysts like ETF approvals or new partnerships materialize, XRP could see another rally before the end of 2025. However, if it fails to break through this resistance, the price could remain in a more stable or even declining range. The future is uncertain, and both bullish and bearish scenarios have valid arguments,” concluded Gemini.