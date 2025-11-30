We Asked 3 AIs if Ripple (XRP) Will Have a Bullish December: Their Answers May Shock You

It has been a wild period in the cryptocurrency markets, with BTC and many larger-cap alts posting double-digit price increases on a weekly scale, but similar or even more painful declines monthly.

With the last month of the year just around the corner, we decided to focus on the third-largest non-stablecoin cryptocurrency and asked some of the most popular AIs about their take on what December holds for XRP.

What’s Next (ChatGPT Edition)?

ChatGPT outlined XRP’s difficult past few months, especially since its all-time high marked in mid-July. By October, the asset had lost all of its yearly momentum and dumped below $2 during the first market-wide crash. The second, which took place in the middle of November, drove it south hard once again to roughly $1.80.

Although the cross-border token has rebounded to around $2.20 as of now, it’s still slightly in the red on a YTD scale, which is quite interesting and perhaps unexpected given the overall bullish year. Aside from the ATH, Ripple saw the conclusion of the prolonged battle against the US SEC, and several spot XRP ETFs were launched in the country.

OpenAI’s solution noted that the first positive sign for the token is the fact that it quickly reclaimed the $2.00 level after its latest correction. It remains “the most important line to protect heading into December” as a monthly close above it “keeps the long-term trend intact.”

ChatGPT highlighted the following factors that can reignite XRP’s rally in the next month: strong ETF inflows, overall market stabilization or more profound recovery, and renewed whale accumulation – something that has been lacking for weeks.

Its bull case envisions a price surge to $2.85, while its bear scenario predicts another slip below $2.00 and a December bottom of around $1.80.

“December has the potential to be better than October and November, but XRP remains in a fragile position. If the broader market stabilizes, XRP could see a gradual rebound toward the mid-$2 range. However, without a strong catalyst, a full trend reversal seems unlikely before 2026,” – the AI chatbot concluded.

XRP Through the Eyes of Perplexity and Grok

Perplexity was slightly more bullish. Although it mentioned essentially the same calalysts that can drive another XRP rally, its best-case scenario forecasts a price surge beyond $3.00 and up to $3.40, which would be just inches below the July peak. Even its bearish prediction was higher than ChatGPT’s, as it doesn’t see a drop below $2.00 in December.

Grok, on the other hand, believes such a decline might take place if the US Federal Reserve fails to lower the key interest rates or some other geopolitical tension caps XRP’s recent progress. Declining volume and whales realizing profits or capitulating could also contribute to another possible correction that can drive the asset toward the November low of $1.80.

Nevertheless, both AIs said they don’t expect fireworks in the last month of the year, predicting moves of up somewhere between 5% and 20% tops.