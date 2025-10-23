We Asked 3 AIs if Ripple (XRP) Can Still Tap a New ATH This Quarter

2025 brought substantial gains for Ripple’s cross-border token at one point, but the last several weeks have not been that beneficial for the bulls. In this article, we poke the AI brains of three of the most popular chatbots to determine if hitting a new all-time high price remains possible until the end of this year.

Only Under These Conditions

XRP had its glory moments this year, with its price reaching a new record of around $3.65 in mid-July. Since then, though, there has been an evident decline, and currently it trades at around $2.39 (per CoinGecko’s data).

According to ChatGPT, rising to a fresh peak during the final quarter of the year remains possible but is highly uncertain. The chatbot estimated that such a development would require a specific catalyst, “and it has to happen fast.” Furthermore, it claimed that a rally of that magnitude may occur in the event of a sustained breakout above $3 – $3.20.

Specifically, ChatGPT calculated that there is a 25-30% chance of XRP tapping a new ATH before the end of 2025, while the highest probability (50-55%) is a pump to the low $3s.

Perplexity also outlined a rather pessimistic scenario, stating that the cryptocurrency is unlikely to surpass its peak prior to New Year’s Eve. On the other hand, it took into account the potential approval of spot XRP ETFs in the USA, which could trigger a price pump but also cause significant volatility.

“Caution and diversified risk management remain essential,” Perplexity warned.

Grok is Optimistic

The AI chatbot built into the social media platform X provided a completely different answer than ChatGPT and Perplexity, envisioning a 60-70% chance of XRP reaching a fresh ATH sometime during Q4.

It reminded that the Ripple v. SEC lawsuit is completely resolved and is no longer a burden for a price expansion. Additionally, it claimed that the launch of new ETFs with XRP as the underlying token could propel a massive rally, similar to what happened with Bitcoin (BTC) in 2024.

Nonetheless, Grok alerted that a drop below $2 could delay the rise to a new price record in 2026. It is important to note that the popular analyst on X, Ali Martinez, assumed that XRP might soon slip towards that zone.