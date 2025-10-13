We Asked 3 AIs if Binance Coin (BNB) Can Flip Ethereum (ETH) This Cycle

Despite plunging well below $1,000 during the crypto market crash last week, Binance Coin (BNB) quickly returned to the green track.

Just a few hours ago, its price tapped a new all-time high of around $1,370, while its market capitalization soared to approximately $190 billion. BNB remains the third-largest cryptocurrency, so we decided to ask three of the most popular AI-powered chatbots whether it can flip Ethereum (ETH) in the near future.

‘Possible, but Extremely Difficult’

ChatGPT highlighted BNB’s impressive performance over the past few months, outlining several factors that can boost its value and help cut the distance to ETH. First, it reminded that Binance Coin is the native cryptocurrency of the world’s largest crypto exchange, stating that any further developments related to the platform may positively impact its valuation.

“BNB is thriving and could easily narrow the gap with ETH this cycle – especially if Binance’s ecosystem keeps expanding and Ethereum stalls in user growth.”

It then noted that the hype surrounding BNB has been going through the roof lately and that excitement can play a fundamental role in driving the price higher. ChatGPT assumed that the asset’s performance may even trigger a Fear of Missing Out (FOMO) effect, meaning retail investors joining the ecosystem en masse. It is worth mentioning that this phenomenon can cause prices to rise rapidly, but a significant pullback may also follow.

On the other hand, the chatbot noted that ETH’s lead is currently too significant, making the potential flippening “not impossible, but improbable unless something seismic shifts in the industry.”

Grok, the AI chatbot built into the social media platform X, suggested that BNB’s momentum is building fast, fueled by Binance’s dominance and BNB Chain’s “low-fee, high-speed appeal.” It assumed that additional crypto-friendly regulations under Trump’s administration could boost the exchange’s leadership and result in further pump for its native token. At the same time, Grok described Ethereum as “the backbone of Web3,” adding that the likelihood of it falling below BNB is very slim.

“ETH’s network effects and TVL dominance make it resilient; BNB’s surge feels more like catch-up than overtake,” it added.

Perplexity shared a similar prediction. It estimated that BNB’s price would need to rise by over 200%, while ETH’s valuation must remain the same or even head south for such a thing to happen. It argued that the second-largest cryptocurrency is not done for this cycle and shows potential to explode to a new all-time high in the short term, which could make the flippening highly implausible.

Price Forecasts

Some of the popular analysts making optimistic BNB predictions include the X users Ali Martinez and Leshka.eth. The former thinks the price could skyrocket to $2,400 in the following months, while the latter envisioned an explosion to the $2,800-$3,300 range in Q4 this year.

Despite the bullish forecasts, BNB’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) signals that it may be time for another pullback. The technical analysis tool, which measures the speed and magnitude of recent price changes, has reached a ratio of 80. This means BNB has entered overbought territory, reflecting a possible reversal point.