We Asked 3 AIs if Altseason Will Arrive in 2025

Will there be an altcoin season soon in 2025? Here is what three popular AIs "think" about it.

Bitcoin (BTC) had its shining moments throughout 2025, but many leading altcoins have struggled to reclaim their previous peaks. In this article, we assess the likelihood of a full-scale altseason before the end of the current year by consulting three of the most popular AI-powered chatbots.

The Chances are Good

ChatGPT estimated that such a development is quite possible, given that the CoinMarketCap “Altcoin Season Index” is still low. Currently, the ratio is around 27 (out of 100), meaning the big move has yet to happen.

The index compares the performance of altcoins to Bitcoin (BTC) over a 90-day period, taking into account the top 50 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Historically, readings above 75 signal that capital is rotating into alts.

It is important to note that ChatGPT is most bullish on Ethereum (ETH), estimating that smaller digital assets may not experience major price surges. Recall that the second-largest cryptocurrency already beat its price record this year, rising to just shy of $5,000. However, the crypto community is full of analysts who believe a new top could be knocking on the door.

Grok, the AI chatbot built into the social media platform X, is also optimistic that the alts may experience a significant rally soon. It claimed that the main catalyst for that would be the potential lowering of interest rates in the United States. Fed’s Chair Jerome Powell recently hinted that the central bank will decrease the benchmark, thus making money-borrowing cheaper and pushing investors towards riskier assets such as cryptocurrencies. According to Polymarket, the odds of a rate cut of 0.25% on October 29 are 96%.

At the same time, Grok made a disclaimer that the altseason may be delayed to the very end of 2025 or even the beginning of 2026.

Not Like the Ones Before

We also asked Perplexity about its take on the matter. It assumed that altseason is “strongly anticipated,” but it may have a different dynamic than the ones from previous years.

You may also like:

“Careful position scaling and timing will be key for investors to capitalize on the upcoming altcoin opportunities likely to emerge toward the end of the year,” it said.