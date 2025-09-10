TL;DR

AI chatbots like ChatGPT and Grok see potential for XRP to reach uncharted territory in the next weeks.

Perplexity offered a more cautious outlook, setting $3.36 as the most reliable September target.

New ATH in September?

Over the past few days, Ripple’s cross-border token has been dancing around the $3 level, currently trading slightly below it. This represents a substantial decline of almost 20% since the all-time high of $3.65 witnessed in July, but according to some of the most popular AI chatbots, a new record may be knocking on the door.

Specifically, we asked ChatGPT, Grok, and Perplexity to predict the highest price that XRP can record in September. ChatGPT said the asset’s technicals “look promising,” noting that many analysts expect a possible breakout to $3.30-$3.50 and even a fresh peak of $4.70.

It estimated that such breakouts hinge on catalysts like institutional inflows, regulatory clarity, and ETF-related news. The Ripple-SEC case has concluded, and the community now awaits the launch of the first spot XRP ETF in the USA.

The product will allow investors to gain direct exposure to the token through a traditional brokerage account. This will simplify the process and is expected to increase the interest in XRP and positively impact its price. According to Polymarket, the approval odds before the end of 2025 currently stand at around 92%.

At the same time, ChatGPT warned that the crypto market is quite volatile and XRP isn’t immune to sharp pullbacks. It suggested that losing the $2.77 support could lead to a drop to the $2.50-$2.60 zone.

We now move to Grok. The AI chatbot built into the social media platform X started its examination with the disclaimer that predicting XRP’s highest price in September is “inherently speculative” as volatile factors like macroeconomic events, institutional adoption, and on-chain activity such as whale accumulations influence crypto markets.

Later on, Grok estimated that the asset has been recently consolidating in a symmetrical triangle or descending channel pattern with key support at $2.77-$2.80 and resistance at $3-$3.40.

“A breakout above $3.13–$3.40 could signal bullish continuation, targeting $3.60–$5.00 by month-end. Failure to hold $2.65–$2.70 risks a drop to $2.50, but on-chain data shows strong whale buying absorbing sells.”

Last but not least, Grok claimed that XRP’s recent push above $3 was fueled by the rising rumors that Apple plans to purchase $1.5 billion worth of the cryptocurrency on September 9. This turned out to be pure speculation, as even some of the hard-core XRP fans rejected the possibility.

How About a Lower Target?

Perplexity was less bullish than the other AI chatbots, projecting XRP’s peak this month at $3.36. While it acknowledged that many market observers expect further upside, it described that target as the most “reliable” one.

“There is historical precedence for XRP performing strongly in September, with an average gain of about 87% in previous years, although volatility can be significant,” it added.