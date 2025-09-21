TL;DR

AI chatbots like ChatGPT are bullish that XRP can spike substantially next week.

However, they also warned that the asset may tumble to multi-month lows if it loses a critical support level.

New ATH Next Week?

Ripple’s XRP reached a local peak of almost $3.20 earlier this month. Since then, it has retraced to $3.01 (per CoinGecko’s data), but some community members believe reaching a higher level in September remains possible.

We decided to ask some of the most popular AI chatbots whether those assumptions are plausible, especially for the week that starts today and runs to next Sunday.

It first outlined the range between $2.80 and $2.90 as strong support, while saying that $3.30, $3.50, and $3.60-$3.66 serve as major resistance zones. The chatbot claimed that if the bulls manage to push the price above $3.07-$3.10, XRP could climb to as high as $3.50 by the end of next week.

“More likely, given current consolidation, XRP’s highest in that period will be somewhere between $3.20–$3.35, assuming resistance isn’t overwhelmed and support holds firm,” it predicted.

At the same time, ChatGPT cautioned that a drop to $2.80-$2.90 could lead to a further pullback to $2.70.

Grok, the AI chatbot built into the social media platform X, was more bullish. It synthesized some of the forecasts circulating on X and other platforms to estimate that XRP could fly to a new all-time high of $4.20 sometime next week.

It suggested that the main catalysts for such a rally would be the potential ETF inflows combined with the Fed-fueled risk-on sentiment. Recall that earlier this week, REX-Osprey launched the first spot XRP ETF in the US. The product had an impressive debut and could trigger a price pump if the investor interest remains solid.

According to Grok, the odds for a jump to $4.20 in the week ahead are 25%, while the probability of a price in the $3.50 – $4.20 range is set at 60%. The remaining 15% go to a correction below $3.

How About a Spark Above $5?

Perplexity set an even more optimistic target, claiming that XRP may consolidate between $3.50 and $4.20 next week and soar beyond $5.

Moreover, the chatbot noted that some predictions point to a rally to $9, based on historical patterns and parabolic market behavior. However, such a pump seems unlikely as of now. After all, reaching $9 in the next several days will require XRP’s market capitalization to surpass $500 billion, and as of this writing, the figure stands just north of $180 billion.

“Overall, the most likely highest price for XRP during the specific week of September 21-28, 2025, appears to be between about $3.10 (moderate outlook) and $4.20 in an optimistic scenario with potential catalysts. Prices significantly above that are seen as less probable but possible in a strong bull run,” Perplexity concluded.