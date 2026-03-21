We Asked 2 AIs: What Must XRP Do to Escape the Ongoing Crisis?

ChatGPT, for example, said several catalysts, including technical and fundamental, have to align.

Alongside the rest of the crypto market, Ripple’s cross-border token tried to break out in the middle of the business week, surging to a monthly peak of over $1.60. However, the subsequent rejection pushed it south to under $1.50 as of press time.

Even the most recent developments on the Ripple adoption and partnership front cannot truly initiate a notable leg up. As such, we decided to ask what is needed for XRP to finally break out of its current consolidation.

ChatGPT’s Take

OpenAI’s solution admitted that XRP has been quite sluggish as of late, trading over 60% away from its all-time high marked in July last year. Moreover, it has underperformed quite substantially even after the first spot XRP ETFs went live for trading in the US last November.

Nevertheless, it remained above $1.00 even during the most intense sell-offs in early February, which is why ChatGPT said that its bear phase “may be weakening.” To break beyond $1.60, though, the token would have to first flip that level into support, not just briefly wick above it as it has done on a couple of occasions since the February low.

“A clean breakout with strong volume would signal that buyers have absorbed the selling pressure at that level.”

However, the AI platform also outlined the significance of the broader market’s conditions as XRP “rarely moves in isolation.” It added that a continued BTC and ETH recovery would likely “provide the momentum needed for other larger-cap alts to follow through.”

Lastly, it noted that XRP has historically responded strongly to one of the following catalysts:

Regulatory clarity or positive legal developments

Institutional adoption or partnerships

Increased utility in cross-border payments

However, these catalysts have failed to impact its most recent price moves, as mentioned above.

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And Gemini’s View

ChatGPT’s rival from Google supports much of what was written above, saying that XRP has failed to materialize on Ripple’s big partnerships and it would need a more sustained revival from bitcoin to chart some gains. The AI solution believes the $2.00 level will remain a mirage for the foreseeable future, especially since riskier assets tend to underperform when the Fed keeps the interest rates high, and uncertainty levels from wars go through the roof.

“Right now, XRP isn’t just fighting technical resistance; It’s fighting the Federal Reserve. The post-FOMC hangover from March 18 made it clear: Interest rates are staying higher for longer and speculative capital is hiding out in safe-yielding Treasuries.”

It explained that the macro winds “need to shift” for XRP to break past $1.60 and head for $2.00. A cooling in inflation data or an unexpected dovish pivot from the Fed later this year would “instantly inject liquidity back into the crypto markets, lifting all boats – XRP included.”