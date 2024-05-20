With the market recovering, altcoins are also starting to move. In what follows, we are looking at SOL, WIF, and DOT which look promising this week.

Solana

The price broke above $164 and SOL appears ready to test the current yearly high at $206 which acts as a resistance. If buyers manage to push the price above this key level, then the race is on to the all-time high at $260.

In the past seven days, Solana also increased by 22% which is an impressive number. Considering this price action, continuation is most likely, especially if Bitcoin also moves higher.

Dogwifhat

Don’t dismiss meme coins! WIF is one of the most successful memes in this cycle, and its price appears to be consolidating under the key resistance at $3.3. So far, buyers have managed to make higher lows, and if they break this resistance, then WIF could escape to make a new all-time high.

In the past 24 hours, WIF’s price increased by 5.5%, but on the weekly chart, it is still in the red. Nevertheless, this sideways movement could indicate a major move later.

Polkadot

The price action continues to move sideways as DOT remains within a range between $6.3 and $7.6. The longer the price consolidates in this area, the bigger the breakout once it arrives. The momentum indicators on the daily timeframe, such as the MACD and RSI, are giving hints that buyers may take over soon, thanks to higher lows.

In the past seven days, DOT has increased by 4%. All eyes are now on a possible break of the current resistance, which would likely bring back volume and buyers.