Watch These 3 Coins on Robinhood Chain This Week

Discover some of the largest and most popular coins currently gaining traction on the Robinhood Chain.

Robinhood Chain has been booming in popularity throughout the past month, becoming the talk of town in crypto Twitter, or more like crypto X.

The network saw its total value locked expand by a whopping 93% in the past 30 days, according to data from DeFiLlama, surpassing the likes of Plasma, Avalanche, Sui, and others.

The popular platform, which allows users to scan newly released cryptocurrencies by chain and monitor the performance of different tokens, DexScreener, is flooded with coins on Robinhood Chain, which is indicative of the level of interest the network is attracting. Platforms like FOMO are seeing a surge in interest as the concept of social trading gains traction.

As CryptoPotato reported, the volume aggregated through the network’s automated market makers hit $1.3 billion.

But what are some of the more interesting projects that are attracting investors? Let’s find out.

PONS: Pons Family, Robinhood’s Pump.fun?

Starting off, we have PONS, the native cryptocurrency of the Pons (dot) family platform. As described in their own documents:

“pons is a place to launch and trade tokens on Robinhood Chain. You can browse launches, open any token to see its details, and trade straight from your wallet. Pons never holds your funds. Every launch and trade is a transaction your wallet asks you to approve.”

Undoubtedly the main large actor on Robinhood Chain, PONS boasts a market capitalization of around $285 million at the time of this writing – impressive for a coin launched less than two months ago.

Its price action has been all over the place over the past few days, especially after Hyperliquid announced it would support perps for PONS. The token skyrocketed to a high of slightly below $0.5, only to plummet to about $0.36 and then recover to $0.4, where it’s currently trading at the time of this writing.

PONS is seen as the main “infrastructure play” on Robinhood Chain, and many associate it with Pump.fun – an alternative token launchpad that was largely behind the “meme coin season” that took place on Solana in 2024. However, some market observers have expressed caution, pointing out that expansion of existing solutions (much like Pump.fun itself) to Robinhood Chain could cause serious pressure on PONS.

Cash Cat (CASHCAT)

If you’ve been on crypto X in the past couple of months, you’ve undoubtedly heard stories of people becoming millionaires in a few days after buying and holding Robinhood Chain’s premier meme coin – CASHCAT.

There’s really no way to explain what the token is about other than just reading its name – it’s just that: a cat-themed meme coin, currently sitting at a market capitalization of $280 million, up 40% in the past week. It’s pretty much impossible to break down its gains for a longer period of time because the zeros become far too much, but that’s also a tale as old as crypto meme coin cycles now. Recall DOGE, SHIB, WIF, FARTCOIN, and whatnot.

Holders argue that it’s the network’s largest and most promising meme coin, while countless others are trying to replicate its success by minting alternative meme coins on Pons.

Artificial Inu (AI)

Things change fast in this space and AI is perhaps the main example. The token is actually paired against tokenized Nvidia stock – it’s not paired against the USD, which is one of the more interesting concepts of Robinhood Chain. In other words, the “dog” trades directly against NVDA, which is largely described as the most important stock in the AI space.

Trading activity is also growing the token’s vault, while the generated fees are either burned or locked.

Combined with the virality of a dog-themed meme coin, this has allowed it to explode in both interest and value throughout the past few days, and achieve a market cap similar to that of Cash Cat.

The above are three of the largest coins on the Robinhood Chain by market cap. None of it should be taken as financial advice or recommendation. The article is strictly for informational purposes.