TL;DR

Users are warned to avoid interaction with individuals who shill “random tokens.”

Scammers often mimic official SHIB channels and accounts on social media. The community should rely on trusted sources and be wary of new information from unknown accounts.

‘Always Stay Vigilant’

Shibarium Trustwatch – an X account providing security tips to Shiba Inu (SHIB) users – issued another important piece of advice during this bullish run.

Earlier this week, the team alerted the community to be extra careful when interacting with dubious people or entities that hype up the meme coin’s ecosystem. According to the warning, those bad actors do so only to gain the victims’ trust and later “push random tokens they’ve been paid to promote.”

“Also, there are accounts that gain the trust of ShibArmy, build a following, and then sell those accounts to scammers. Always stay vigilant, do your research, and protect yourself, Shibizens,” the team added.

Last week, Shibarium Trustwatch sounded the alarm again, reminding users that the SHIB-related meme coins SHI and TREAT are not live yet. This means that the community should stay away from scammers who claim the opposite and offer services with those coins.

SHI and TREAT are designed to strengthen the SHIB ecosystem’s functionality and stability. The former is an algorithmic stablecoin aiming to hold a stable value, offset market volatility, and serve as a medium of exchange. TREAT, on the other hand, is a versatile reward token. It will support SHI’s liquidity, replace BONE on ShibaSwap, and play a role in the Metaverse and Shiba Inu-related blockchain games.

SHIB Users Often Targeted by Fraudsters

The second-largest meme coin has one of the biggest and most devoted communities, consisting of millions of members (holders, developers, and proponents).

The self-proclaimed Dogecoin killer garners significant interest and media coverage, often attracting newcomers who may lack experience with crypto security. Additionally, the Shiba Inu community is highly active on social media platforms like X, where impersonation is common. Scammers use these platforms to spread fake information quickly, often mimicking official SHIB channels or influencers.

SHIB users are advised to check only official sources, follow accounts of top developers (such as Shytoshi Kusama, the pseudonymous lead developer), and take new information from unfamiliar people with a grain of salt.