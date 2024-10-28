TL;DR

The Shiba Inu team warned of scammers promoting a fake Treat token.

Wrongdoers also target Shiba Inu community members on Telegram with fraudulent airdrops and impersonation schemes designed to steal personal data or funds.

The ‘Misleading Tactics’

Shiba Inu – the self-proclaimed Dogecoin killer – has a vast community of holders, proponents, and developers. As such, it is no surprise that members often become targets for bad actors.

The Shibarium Trustwatch team recently sounded a note of caution about a fake X account which presents itself as a legitimate project and promotes certain services with Treat.

“The team behind this has no involvement with the Shib ecosystem, and the token they’re promoting will not be used in any official Shib projects,” the warning reads.

Shibarium Trustwatch claimed the scammers employ a “positive narrative” to con individuals and offer investments that include a token that has yet to see the light of day. “Always double-check information and invest wisely,” they advised.

This is not the first time wrongdoers have gone on the hunt using fake Treat tokens as bait. Such a threat was witnessed nearly a month ago:

“This is a reminder that some groups are pushing a fake Treat token claiming to be part of the Shiba Inu Ecosystem. Please remember, the official Treat token has NOT been released yet. Any token claiming otherwise is a scam designed to deceive you.”

Telegram Users Beware

SHIB community members using Telegram as a messaging platform have also been marked by scammers. Not long ago, the team warned that fake groups on the app offer malicious airdrops, instructing the Shibarmy to stay away.

“They will drain your wallet content. Stay safe, Shibarmy, and keep your eyes open,” the alert reads.

Prior to that, there was a similar warning, claiming that bad actors present themselves as legitimate individuals or entities only to find an opportunity to drain people’s wallets once connecting them via the messaging app:

“It has come to our attention that there are scammers operating on Telegram DMs, targeting unsuspecting users Shiba Ecosystem & Shibarium Tech group. These scammers may pose as legitimate individuals or organizations, attempting to deceive you into sharing personal information, financial details, or even sending them money.”