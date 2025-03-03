TL;DR

Shibarium Trustwatch warns of a fake X account impersonating Shiba Inu’s official page.

Previous alerts exposed scammers using Shytoshi Kusama’s name and fake SHIFU token emails to deceive the community.

‘Stay Safe’

The ever-evolving cryptocurrency industry offers investors the chance to make substantial profits, which is highly intriguing for investors. However, it is also rife with scammers who take every opportunity to con unsuspecting victims and drain their wallets.

The Shiba Inu (SHIB) community is among the strongest in the sector and comprises millions of members. As such, wrongdoers often target it.

Shibarium Trustwatch recently issued a critical alert to its users, warning them to stay away from a fake X (formerly Twitter) account pretending to be the official one of the meme coin project.

“This account is NOT official. Always verify the handle and followers. Stay safe! Stay vigilant,” the announcement reads.

Community members should only rely on official sources and double-check the legitimacy of every single account of dubious people on the social media platform. For starters, the fake account has less than 2,000 subscribers, whereas the official one has almost four million followers.

Previous Red Flags

This is not the first time Shibarium Trustwatch has issued a similar warning. In November last year, the team claimed that scammers use Shytoshi Kusama’s name (the former lead developer of Shiba Inu) to promote fraudulent tokens in fake groups.

“Always verify the authenticity of any group or token before participating. Stay vigilant and protect yourself and others from these scams,” the warning reads.

It is important to note that in January 2025, Kusama announced they would no longer serve as the team’s “lead visionary,“ mostly because “there is no more vision needed, only execution and communications.“ The person, who hasn’t revealed their identity yet, said they would focus on becoming the global ambassador for Shiba Inu.

In December last year, the community received another crucial warning. Shibarium Trustwatch advised users to stay away from individuals who send emails containing information about the meme coin SHIFU.

“Fraudsters are asking people to send them an email asking how to buy and claim SHIFU or if SHIFU has not appeared in their wallet,“ the warning reads.