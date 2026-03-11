Watch Out: Here’s Why Ripple (XRP) Could be on the Verge of a Huge Move

XRP looks primed for significant volatility, yet it remains unclear whether that will translate into a rally or a steep pullback.

Ripple’s native cryptocurrency has been trading in a relatively tight range over the past few days, but one indicator suggests that a major price move could be on the way.

Opinions vary among analysts: some project substantial upside in the short term, whereas others see a renewed correction as the more probable outcome.

Fasten Your Belts

After a period of heavy turbulence earlier this year, XRP’s price movement appears to have calmed down a bit lately. Over the last week, the asset has been hovering between $1.33 and $1.47, currently trading at around $1.40.

Ali Martinez noted the reduced volatility, claiming that a huge move could be on the horizon given the squeezed Bollinger Bands. The technical indicator, developed by John Bollinger in the 1980, helps traders spot oversold or overbought conditions.

It is made up of a moving average with upper and lower bands that widen or narrow as market conditions change. When the bands tighten, it signals a period of low volatility that sometimes precedes a strong rally or a sharp decline.

The analysts on X have been quite divided in XRP’s potential future performance. Some, like Trading Shot, think the valuation could plummet below $1, whereas WealthManager alerted that a “huge drop could be imminent.”

Others, including EGRAG CRYPTO, emphasized that XRP’s RSI has fallen on a weekly scale, entering its most oversold level in history. Such a trend is typically followed by a price pump, whereas overbought territory is seen as a warning for an incoming correction.

Crossing This Zone is Crucial for the Bulls

Another industry participant who touched upon XRP’s performance is X user CRYPTOWZRD. They argued that the asset needs to reclaim $1.4230 to enter bullish territory, whereas a rejection could offer a further decline and short opportunities.

The fading interest in spot XRP ETFs is another development that won’t sit well with the bulls. Data shows that outflows have surpassed inflows over the past four days, suggesting that major institutional players, such as pension funds, hedge funds, and asset managers, have been scaling back their positions.

The first company to launch a spot XRP ETF in the US, which has 100% exposure to the token, is Canary Capital. This happened in November 2025, and shortly after, Bitwise, Grayscale, Franklin Templeton, and 21Shares followed suit. According to data from SoSoValue, these financial vehicles have generated a cumulative net inflow of $1.21 billion to date.