TL;DR

ETH’s recent consolidation might be followed by a major price swing in either direction.

Some X analysts compare ETH’s cycle to BTC’s 2020–2021 rally, projecting targets between $8,000 and $10,000 in the coming months. Meanwhile, exchange reserves hit a nine-year low of approximately 17.1 million tokens, signaling reduced sell pressure.

The Calm Before the Storm?

While Ethereum (ETH) has been trading in a tight range between $4,300 and $4,500 in the past week, the technical analysis tool Bollinger Bands suggests that a major price move could be just around the corner.

The metric, developed by John Bollinger in the 1980s, helps traders spot oversold or overbought conditions. When the bands squeeze, it usually indicates a period of low volatility, which could be a precursor of a significant resurgence or a considerable correction.

Earlier this week, the popular X user Ali Martinez revealed that the bands have tightened, warning the crypto community to “expect a big move.”

Expect a big move for Ethereum $ETH soon as the Bollinger Bands squeeze! pic.twitter.com/5KgYzuF3Vb — Ali (@ali_charts) September 10, 2025

The majority of users commenting on the post predicted that the potential swing will be to the upside. Still, a handful remain bearish, alerting of a possible drop to $3,500.

Recent Price Predictions

According to X user Ted, ETH is “exactly mirroring” the bull cycle of BTC in 2020-2021. That said, he expects the price of the second-largest cryptocurrency to explode to $8,000-$10,000 in the next three to four months. However, he sees potential for a short-term correction that will “liquidate high-leveraged longs before reversal and a new ATH.”

Crypto General and Max Crypto outlined similar forecasts. The former believes ETH could reach $8,000 before the end of 2025.

“I am all in on this trade. Millions (of) profits or homeless,” they added.

The decreasing amount of ETH stored on crypto exchanges supports the bullish thesis. CryptoQuant’s data shows that recently the figure dropped to a fresh nine-year low of around 17.1 million tokens. This means investors continue to move holdings from centralized platforms toward self-custody methods, thus reducing the immediate selling pressure.