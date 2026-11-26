The proposed Strategic Bitcoin Reserve legislation has reached the House calendar, although a vote before the end of 2026 looks unlikely.

Three crypto policy battles are taking shape in Washington ahead of Thanksgiving.

Senate Democrats are challenging the SEC’s approach to tokenized stocks and crypto funding; their House counterparts are advancing a Bitcoin reserve bill, while others are gearing up to investigate President Donald Trump’s crypto ventures.

Democrats Challenge SEC Crypto Rules

On November 26, journalist Eleanor Terrett reported that one day after OKX and Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) launched their tokenized trading venue OKXICE, Senators Elizabeth Warren and Chris Van Hollen had led a group of Senate Democrats in sending two letters to SEC Chair Paul Atkins.

The first letter calls for the SEC to rescind its innovation exemption, which allows certain platforms to facilitate secondary trading for tokenized US stock, while the second letter asks the agency to withdraw its Regulation Crypto Assets proposal, known as Reg Crypto, which would allow some crypto issuers to raise capital without completing standard securities registration.

Reg Crypto was proposed in August, and it contains two fundraising exemptions, one letting eligible issuers raise up to $5 million within four years and the other setting a $75 million limit over 12 months, but it comes with more extensive financial disclosures and requirements.

Also included in the proposal is a conditional safe harbor that can remove some tokens from being classified as securities as long as their issuers have completed or permanently stopped the work they had promised investors.

There has also been opposition to tokenized stocks from many of the companies whose shares OKXICE had been targeting, with at least 62 publicly traded firms—including Tesla and sister company SpaceX—as well as Wall Street giants JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs—objecting to the plan.

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Meanwhile, the House Financial Services Committee has finished its work on Representative Nick Begich’s amended bill to establish a US Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. The legislation has been placed on the House calendar, but Terrett considers it is unlikely to get a floor vote before the end of 2026.

Trump’s Meme Coin Business Facing Threat of Congressional Investigation

Another development concerns Trump’s latest private dinner for major holders of his TRUMP meme coin, with Senator Patty Murray accusing the president of selling access to the White House.

“Wining and dining the richest few who have helped make him BILLIONS since taking office,” she posted on X. “Republicans have turned a blind eye to Trump’s shocking corruption. That ends next Congress.”

Representative Maxine Waters, who is the top Democrat in the Financial Services Committee and is tipped to be the next chair when her party takes control in January, shared similar sentiments. In a November 25 statement, she called the gala dinner a “blatant effort to reward those funneling money” to the president and his family using the Official Trump token.

She also noted that while the coin had peaked near $74, it was now worth less than a dollar, with most investors losing huge sums while Trump made $635 million from it.

“Trump continues to put his own financial interests first. That’s why I introduced the ‘Stop TRUMP in Crypto Act’ hours before Trump’s first corrupt memecoin dinner — to hold Trump accountable and ensure that all presidents focus on the job the American people elected them to carry out,” she said.

The California lawmaker now wants her bill to be passed first by the committee to “stop Trump’s crypto corruption.”