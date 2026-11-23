The number one cryptocurrency by market capitalization has had rough weeks recently, eventually tumbling to a two-year low of approximately $55,000 over the past weekend.

The bulls prevented a further decline and staged a recovery to the current $61,300 (per CoinGecko), with some wondering whether that collapse has marked the cycle’s bottom. Here’s what three of the most popular AI-powered chatbots said on the matter.

Yes, But…

According to ChatGPT, the drop to $55K could ultimately prove to be the cycle low. However, it warned that another visit to that level cannot be ruled out, especially if market conditions deteriorate.

The chatbot noted a cluster of recent buyers who accumulated BTC before the crash at around $62,000-$66,000, saying a rise to that range may prompt some of those holders to cash out to break even, triggering a new sell-off.

“If the market rejects $62K-$64K and then loses the $58K-$60K area, I’d expect another test of the weekend low,” it stated.

In addition, ChatGPT pointed out that macro pressure, driven by high inflation and fears of an upcoming Fed rate hike, continues to weigh on BTC. It paid special attention to the US PCE inflation report, which is scheduled for release on November 25.

“A hotter print could reinforce expectations of tighter Fed policy and put Bitcoin under renewed pressure. A cooler print could help the rebound, especially if Bitcoin holds its gains over the following sessions,” the chatbot said.

Meanwhile, ChatGPT called December a plausible start for a meaningful price recovery and eyes Q1-Q2 2027 as its tentative window for a sustained bull trend.

More Pain Ahead?

Google’s Gemini outlined several concerning factors, suggesting that BTC may slip even below $55,000 in the near future. First, it mentioned a lack of institutional demand, with spot Bitcoin ETFs bleeding out heavily in recent weeks.

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Such persistent outflows are generally viewed as a bearish signal because they indicate weakening appetite among some major investors, potentially paving the way for further downside pressure.

Next on Gemini’s list is broader weakness across the tech sector, with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 also losing ground lately. Last but not least, it warned that prior crypto winters resulted in brutal price collapses of around 75% for BTC.

“Even a more moderate 65%-70% cycle correction would place a potential secondary floor closer to the $38,000-$45,000 range,” it explained.

Perplexity agreed with the thesis, saying BTC remains at risk of a steeper decline as long as it stays below the 200-week moving average near $68,200.