TL;DR

Despite a recent uptick, one analyst warns that DOGE’s price could plunge significantly if it stays below a certain support zone.

Others, though, foresee a rally to as high as $0.44, citing specific technical chart patterns.

Is DOGE Poised for a Massive Slump?

The price of the largest meme coin has been on an uptrend in the past week, rising by 3% and currently trading at around $0.16. However, some analysts believe a collapse could replace the minor resurgence if Dogecoin (DOGE) fails to rise above a specific level.

Ali Martinez told his 135,000 followers on X that the meme coin’s valuation could plummet by 65% to as low as $0.06 if it doesn’t turn the resistance at $0.17 into support.

Certain technical indicators also suggest DOGE could be on the verge of a pullback. One example is the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and magnitude of recent price changes in a particular asset. It varies from 0 to 100 and helps traders determine whether a token is overbought or oversold, which in turn could signal a reversal point.

Readings above 70 typically indicate that the asset has entered overbought territory and might be headed for a correction. On the contrary, anything below 30 is considered a bullish factor. DOGE’s RSI has been on the rise in the past 24 hours, currently set just south of the bearish ratio of 70.

An important event that could catalyze further gains for the meme coin is the potential approval of a spot DOGE ETF in the United States. The prominent names racing to launch such a product include Grayscale, 21Shares, Bitwise, and others.

Earlier this year, the approval odds (before the end of 2025) on Polymarket stood at over 75%. In the past several weeks, though, the chances started to erode and currently stand at 52%. Moreover, the odds of the investment vehicle seeing the light of day before July 31 dropped to 20%.

The Bullish Predictions

Crypto X is full of analysts who believe Dogecoin has yet to chart substantial peaks. ZAYK Charts recently assumed that the price has completed a breakout on a falling wedge pattern, suggesting this could result in a pump to almost $0.28.

Clifton Fx shared a similar thesis. They claimed DOGE “is forming a falling wedge on the 2d timeframe,” predicting that a breakout might trigger a price explosion to as high as $0.44.