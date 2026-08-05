Wall Street Meets Web3: BlackRock, Visa, and Mastercard Back Circle’s New Arc Blockchain

BlackRock, DTCC, and Mastercard are joining Circle's Arc as validators, while BUIDL is expected to deploy on the network after launch.

USDC stablecoin issuer Circle has announced the founding validator cohort for Arc, its open blockchain network. It is currently in private mainnet with more than 100 ecosystem and institutional builders.

Circle said the network is on track for a public mainnet launch on September 16, 2026.

Behind Circle’s New Blockchain

According to the official post, the founding validator group includes BlackRock, The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), Galaxy, Global Payments, ICE, Mastercard, MoneyGram, SBI Group, Standard Chartered, Sumitomo Corporation and Visa. Circle said the group represents a model in which institutions building on the network also help secure it.

The aim is to create a foundation of trusted and globally distributed operators that can support secure and scalable on-chain financial applications. BlackRock is also expected to deploy BUIDL, the BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund, on Arc through the network’s native USDC integration.

The setup is intended to let institutional investors subscribe to, redeem, and deploy fund assets within one on-chain environment.

Circle is also working with DTCC to enable the tokenization of assets custodied by The Depository Trust Company on Arc beginning in the second half of 2027. The main objective is to let market participants use third-party applications on the blockchain for stablecoin-native settlement outside DTC against DTC-tokenized assets. DTCC said the integration supports its multi-chain strategy.

DTC-tokenized assets will continue to carry the same protections, rights, and safeguards available to investors holding assets traditionally.

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Commenting on the latest development, Mastercard Chief Product Officer Jorn Lambert said,

“As stablecoins and other digital assets move into real-world payments, settlement, and treasury flows, Mastercard is focused on helping customers operate across an increasingly diverse payments ecosystem. Our participation as a founding validator on Arc reflects that commitment — supporting trusted, interoperable infrastructure that can help connect emerging blockchain networks with the broader financial systems businesses rely on every day.”

Arc Product Suite

Arc is also expected to have a range of applications and services available from day one. DeFi protocols and capital allocators including Aave, Aerodrome, FalconX, Galaxy, GSR, Keyrock, Morpho, Nonco, Uniswap and XFX will support borrowing, trading and on-chain capital deployment.

Meanwhile, payment providers Rain, Thunes and Wirex have been tasked with routing stablecoin payment and settlement flows. Binance Wallet, Chainlink, Fireblocks, Kraken, Ledger, MetaMask, Uniswap Labs and Upbit, on the other hand, will enable access to USDC on Arc, custody and cross-chain asset movement.

At launch, Circle plans to introduce a product suite around Arc, which includes tools for common on-chain workflows, AI-powered applications and smart contract development, tokenized real-world asset management and interfaces for developers, users and agents.