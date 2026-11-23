Despite the recent rebound, multiple cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP), remain in the red on a weekly basis.

However, the trending AI-related Venice Token (VVV) defied the pullback and jumped by 30% during that period. Check out what might have fueled the rally and what could come next.

More Upside Ahead?

VVV currently trades near $26, representing a whopping 2,500% increase on a yearly scale. Its market capitalization hit almost $1.3 billion, making it the 60th-largest cryptocurrency.

As CryptoPotato recently reported, a potential catalyst for its uptick could have been Arthur Hayes’s endorsement, who picked VVV as one of the four tokens that could explode before the AI bubble ends, setting $40 as a target. Lookonchain revealed that shortly after the statement, he transferred more than $5 million worth of crypto, sparking speculation that he is positioning to buy. The analytics platform later disclosed that Hayes has indeed made a purchase, receiving 15,000 VVV from Flowdesk.

Additional tailwinds may have come from ecosystem developments and positive comments from several influential market participants. Several hours ago, X user Ansem told their 1.4 million followers on X that VVV, PEARL, and DRV would be “the least correlated to the broader market and each have their own unique individual bull cases.”

Nebraskangooner claimed that the token’s outlook has turned increasingly bullish following a successful head-and-shoulders reclaim. He identified the $26 area as the last significant resistance before a potential rally continuation.

Healthy Correction on the Way?

Michael van de Poppe also praised VVV, arguing that it “remains to be one of the most bullish charts in the ecosystem.” He noted that it’s clearly trending above the 21-day MA, saying a pullback toward $22-$23 would be an ideal area to accumulate positions.

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“My first area that I think we’ll find resistance is the high at $32 and secondly, a target zone at $44,” he added.

On the flip side, Arslan said they cashed out completely once VVV approached $26.

“Arthur Hayes called for $40, and plenty of big influencers started leaning long afterward. But I don’t blindly follow the crowd. When the bullish calls become this crowded, I’d rather secure profits than get greedy,” the analyst said.

In fact, VVV’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) suggests a pullback may indeed be coming next. The ratio has surged to nearly 70, indicating that the token has entered overbought territory and could be gearing up for a move south.

Another red flag is the holders’ distribution. According to CoinMarketCap, the top 10 addresses control more than 90% of VVV’s circulating supply, making the token vulnerable to sudden price swings triggered by a handful of big players.