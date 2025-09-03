Nasdaq-listed VivoPower International has entered the XRP finance sector with a $30 million treasury deployment through Doppler Finance, marking the first phase of a broader $200 million allocation plan.

The move positions the energy solutions company as one of the first publicly listed firms to adopt an institutional framework for earning yield on XRP reserves.

Institutional Adoption Gains Momentum

Announcing the partnership on September 2, Doppler emphasized that the program will focus on qualified custody, segregated accounts, and real-time proof-of-reserves, aiming to standardize risk controls in XRP-based finance.

The initial phase involves a $30 million deployment, which the company intends to be the first step toward a total allocation of $200 million. This initiative stands out for its institutional-grade design, prioritizing qualified custody, segregated accounts, and Proof-of-Reserves verification over chasing the highest possible returns.

In a statement, Kevin Chin, VivoPower’s executive chairman and CEO, said the firm views XRP as a “cornerstone treasury asset” and stressed the strategic importance of South Korea, where an estimated 20% of the global XRP supply is held. Doppler, which has a strong presence in the Korean market, will provide the programmable infrastructure for the initiative.

This development comes at a time when the Ripple ecosystem is gaining momentum. Gemini recently launched a credit card offering rewards in XRP, while industry players continue to discuss the potential for a spot-based exchange-traded fund.

Furthermore, the XRP Ledger itself is experiencing growth, particularly in the real-world asset (RWA) tokenization sector, where its market valuation has increased significantly, going from about $130 million in June to $320 million by late August per data from RWA.xyz.

XRP Price Performance

Looking at the market, XRP is currently trading at $2.84, gaining a modest 1.3% in the last 24 hours after oscillating between $2.77 and $2.86.

Over the past week, the asset slipped 5.7%, underperforming the broader market’s 0.5% dip. The red also extends to XRP’s one-month performance, where it shed nearly 6% of its price. However, it is still showing a 399% gain year-on-year.

Technically, XRP remains pressured after falling from its all-time high of $3.65 in mid-July. Analysts previously noted that the token had formed a spinning bottom candlestick pattern, which is often read as a potential reversal after a steep decline.

Key support has held at $2.7, with resistance levels looming at $2.9 and $3.0. If bulls regain control, a breakout above $3 could set the stage for a test of the $3.6 to $4 zone. However, failure to defend support risks a drop toward $2.5.