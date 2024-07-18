Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has advised against basing political support solely on a candidate’s pro-crypto views.

He emphasized the importance of broader values such as individual freedoms and technological advancement, warning that a narrow focus on cryptocurrency could undermine the principles that inspired the industry’s movement.

Broader Perspective

Buterin highlighted that the current trend of supporting politicians solely for their pro-crypto positions is shortsighted. He noted that political views can change over time, and a politician who appears crypto-friendly today may not hold the same views in the future.

To assess a candidate’s genuine commitment to crypto, Buterin suggests looking into their historical stance on related issues such as encrypted messaging. This, he argues, offers insight into their likely future positions on technology and freedom.

Buterin said, “By publicly supporting ‘pro-crypto’ candidates solely for their stance on crypto, you create an incentive for politicians to pretend to support crypto without genuinely aligning with its foundational values.”

Buterin urged the community to scrutinize whether pro-crypto politicians genuinely support the movement’s values. Do they have a long-term vision for technology and the economy that aligns with crypto’s principles? If not, Buterin suggests avoiding political support or seeking better-aligned candidates.

Freedoms and Technological Advancement

Vitalik Buterin has warned that basing political support solely on a candidate’s pro-crypto stance risks betraying the core values of the entire movement. He emphasized that the industry is about more than just cryptocurrency and blockchains, stating that its roots lie in the cypherpunk ethos of the early 2000s, which advocated for free and open technology to protect individual freedoms.

This movement initially fought against restrictive copyright laws backed by corporate interests, with decentralization as a key defense mechanism.

Bitcoin, an extension of the cypherpunk spirit, provided a decentralized means of financial transactions. However, Buterin noted that the emphasis on freedom of payment as central to all other freedoms came later, often to justify the financial focus of the crypto space.

Buterin stressed that technological freedoms go beyond cryptocurrency. He highlighted the importance of freedom and privacy of communication, emphasizing encrypted messaging and pseudonymity, with zero-knowledge proofs playing a crucial role. He also pointed out the significance of privacy-friendly digital identity, noting that while blockchain applications can help, traditional cryptographic methods are often more practical.

As AI interactions deepen, he stressed the growing importance of protecting thoughts from centralized AI companies. He advocated for high-quality access to information through social technologies that promote informed opinions in adversarial environments.

Buterin criticized current pro-crypto initiatives for neglecting these broader freedoms, pointing out that platforms like StandWithCrypto focus exclusively on cryptocurrency-related legislation without addressing other crucial freedoms related to cryptography and technology.