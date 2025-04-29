Ethereum Foundation (EF) Executive Director Aya Miyaguchi and co-founder Vitalik Buterin have revealed the organization’s long-term vision, which is built on decentralization, community empowerment, and technological resilience.

In an April 28 co-authored blog post, the two stressed a renewed focus on Layer 1s (L1s), Blobs, and user experience (UX) to support global consumers of the Ethereum ecosystem.

Ethereum’s Vision

According to Buterin and Miyaguchi, the EF’s main goals are ensuring that ETH’s users benefit from its underlying properties as well as facilitating the ecosystem’s resilience and decentralization in a holistic way that addresses points of weakness in the stack.

In line with this, the foundation has plans to maximize meaningful ETH usage across various applications such as decentralized finance, social media, and AI coordination platforms. Another core objective is to ensure the resilience of the blockchain’s technical and social infrastructure through decentralization, risk management, and diversified development teams.

Key priorities outlined in the vision for the coming year include scaling the Ethereum mainnet, advancing blobs technology, and improving UX across the chain. It also emphasizes boosting L1 and L2 interoperability, refining the application layer, and giving more visibility to developers and applications at events such as Devcon.

Blobs, introduced in the recent Dencun upgrade through EIP-4844 (Proto-Danksharding), offer a more affordable way for L2 rollups to post data to the Ethereum mainnet. This addresses long-standing issues of high fees and network congestion.

Further, the non-profit is focused on refining both user and developer experiences. For users, this means improving wallet usability, simplifying gas fee comprehension, and ensuring seamless interaction across L2 networks. For developers, Ethereum aims to streamline the building process through better tools, documentation, grants, and education.

Leadership Changes

At the same time, the organization announced the restructuring of its leadership to enhance strategic execution, strengthen internal operations, and further support the network as it expands.

In March, the EF appointed Hsiao-Wei Wang and Tomasz K. Stańczak as co-executive directors in changes aimed at balancing operational and technical expertise.

Working closely with the broader management team, the pair will oversee strategic planning, ecosystem development, and daily operations. They are joined by Bastian Aue and Josh Stark, who have been brought on to strengthen areas such as organizational strategy, hiring, project management, and communications.

In a joint statement, Wang and Stańczak committed to upholding four guiding principles: censorship resistance, open-source development, privacy, and security. Stańczak will focus on accelerating technical infrastructure execution during his two-year term, while Wang will serve as a strategic bridge between the board and operations.