Vitalik Buterin Slams ‘Fake’ DeFi, Backs ETH-Based Algo Stablecoins

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has questioned the legitimacy of popular USDC yield strategies, arguing they don’t follow the principles of true decentralized finance (DeFi).

His critique was in response to crypto analyst C-node, who said that most modern DeFi focuses on speculative gains instead of building genuinely decentralized infrastructure.

Critique of Modern DeFi

C-node challenged the crypto industry on social media, saying there is little reason to use DeFi unless users hold long cryptocurrency positions and need financial services while keeping self-custody.

Buterin supported this perspective, arguing that depositing stablecoins such as USDC into lending protocols like Aave does not count as true DeFi. He dismissed such strategies, stating, “inb4 ‘muh USDC yield,’ that’s not DeFi.”

In his view, the underlying asset remains controlled by Circle, meaning the arrangement is fundamentally centralized even if the protocol itself is decentralized.

The Ethereum developer suggested two frameworks for evaluating what should qualify as real DeFi. The first, which he described as the “easy mode,” centers on ETH-backed algorithmic stablecoins. In this model, users can shift counterparty risk to market makers through collateralized debt positions (CDPs), where assets are locked to mint stablecoins.

He explained that even if 99% of the liquidity is backed by CDP holders who hold negative algorithmic dollars while holding positive ones elsewhere, the ability to offload counterparty risk to a market maker remains an important feature.

You may also like:

The second, or “hard mode,” framework allows for real-world asset (RWA) backing, but only under strict conditions. Buterin said an algorithmic stablecoin backed by RWAs could still qualify as DeFi if it is sufficiently overcollateralized and diversified to survive the failure of any single backing asset.

Under this structure, the overcollateralization ratio must be more than the maximum share of any individual asset, ensuring the system remains solvent even if one part collapses. This means that it would act as a buffer that distributes risk instead of concentrating it within centralized entities.

“I feel like that sort of thing is what we should be aiming more towards,” Buterin said, adding that the long-term goal should be moving away from the dollar as the unit of account toward a more diversified index.

Crypto Community Response

The remarks were widely supported within the X crypto community, with one user calling it a “great take” and noting that ETH-backed algorithmic stablecoins offer real risk reduction, while RWA diversification spreads it instead of eliminating it. Another commented that “True DeFi needs real risk innovation, not just USDC parking.”

However, there were also some concerns. For instance, X user Kyle DH pointed out that algorithmic stablecoins have not updated their designs to address known issues, which makes them similar to money market funds that have the same “breaking the buck” risks seen before with TerraUSD and LUNA. They added that RWA backing requires careful diversification, warning that highly correlated assets or black swan events could still cause a stablecoin to fail.