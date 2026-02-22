Vitalik Buterin Dumps Even More ETH as Prices Struggle Below $2K

Ethereum's co-founder has been disposing of large amounts of ETH for several weeks now.

On-chain data from Arkham Intelligence and Lookonchain showed that Vitalik Buterin has resumed his selling spree of ETH with another multi-million dollar transfer.

The analysts explained that he had withdrawn another batch of 3,500 ETH (worth roughly $7 million at the time) from Aave with the likely intention to sell. At the time of the original post a few hours ago, he had already disposed of 571 ETH ($1.13 million).

CryptoPotato has reported a few similar instances in February alone, in which on-chain data indicated that he had begun disposing of some of his ETH fortune. A February 5 report showed that the project’s co-founder had sold off 2,961 ETH ($6.6 million at the time) in just three days.

A day later, Lookonchain informed that the total sales had grown to 6,183 ETH, which was valued at $13.2 million. The average exit price was $2,140.

Arkham Intelligence keeps a close eye on Buterin’s addresses, and a report from earlier this week noted that he still held more than 240,000 ETH, valued at around $467 million. However, that data was before today’s sell-offs.

Meanwhile, ETH’s price has been on a consistent downtrend for months. After it peaked at close to $5,000 in late August last year, it was violently rejected and ended 2025 at around $3,000. The late January/early February crash was brutal, pushing the asset to under $1,800.

You may also like:

Although it has recovered some ground since then, Ether still struggles below $2,000. Popular analyst Ali Martinez outlined the formation of a bullish flag yesterday for ETH, but with a major catch: the chart was inverted, showing in reality that ETH could be primed for another correction to under $1,400.