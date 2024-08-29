Cryptocurrency projects heavily focus on incentivization to generate interest in their brand and products. Airdrops serve as a dual-purpose strategy, both introducing users to the project and rewarding them, effectively functioning as a combined marketing and reward system.

There has been a good number of airdrops this year. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin highlighted the potential of airdrops as an initial use case for Zero-Knowledge (ZK) and blockchain-based identity, credential, and attestation frameworks.

Buterin took to X on August 28th, wherein he outlined the core goals of airdrops, emphasizing the importance of targeting community members, rewarding contributions, and maintaining a balance between egalitarian distribution and resistance to exploitative farming tactics.

Buterin argued that these objectives align closely with the properties that identity and credential frameworks aim to achieve. He suggests that using token issuance for airdrops presents an ideal opportunity to beta-test and refine these frameworks in a challenging environment, as detailed in his recent post on “plurality” principles.

Buterin further went on to expand on the idea that giving tokens away for free isn’t the only effective approach. He suggests that discounted sales, where the reduced level is based on the degree of membership or contribution one can demonstrate, could be an equally viable method.

This approach not only helps distribute the token supply more broadly but also rewards non-financial contributors while ensuring participants have “skin in the game.” Buterin also pointed out that techniques used for airdrops can be applied to these discounted sales.

He referenced a related concept proposed by CT and Idena Network, which involves subsidizing savings rates for smaller accounts as an alternative to Universal Basic Income (UBI), drawing parallels with Singapore’s Central Provident Fund (CPF) system which implements a similar strategy.