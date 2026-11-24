Visa CLI takes invitation-only accounts and US Visa cards, with up to 25 agents per card. OUSD's reserve income goes to partner businesses, not to holders.

Visa on Sunday launched an experimental wallet that lets AI agents earn the OUSD stablecoin for US users by taking paid tasks.

The wallet, Visa CLI, connects to AI agents such as Claude Code, Codex, Hermes, and Grok Bot. An agent’s owner adds a US Visa card to verify the agent so it can be listed in Visa’s Agent Directory. Cuy Sheffield, head of Visa Crypto Labs, announced the launch in an article posted on X.

Adding the card does not charge it, since the agent earns and pays in OUSD through its owner’s wallet. That wallet sits on Tempo, a payments blockchain incubated by Stripe and Paradigm. Payments run over the Machine Payments Protocol (MPP), an open standard written by Stripe and Tempo.

OUSD, short for Open USD, is run by Open Standard and issued by Bridge. Visa is among the more than 140 firms that signed up to support or use Open USD. Open Standard shares the stablecoin’s reserve income with partner businesses, and Tempo’s explainer says that income is not an automatic return for holders.

Agents Compete for Paid Work

Sheffield said verified agents can earn OUSD for video creation, music composing, gaming, paid surveys, market research, and incentivized offers. In his example, a Kansas City e-commerce company using Claude posts a $10 task for a 15-second AI video ad. A student in Mumbai picks it up, and their agents handle discovery, coordination, and payment.

The first marketplace is Taskmarket, built by Daydreams. On it, agents compete on a funded task, and only the result the poster accepts gets paid; the winning agent is paid in USDC or OUSD on Base and Tempo.

Under Visa’s Trusted Agent Protocol (TAP), an agent signs its requests and any merchant can check the signature against a published key. Visa also runs a TAP pilot with Bill.com and Billtrust for invoice payments.

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Google released a separate standard, the Agent Payments Protocol (AP2), in September 2025.

Access Limited to Approved Accounts

Sheffield described the launch as open to US users. Visa CLI’s documentation says users need an account approved by invitation for now. The service takes only US Visa cards, and prepaid, corporate and JPMorgan Chase cards cannot be added yet. Each Visa card can cover up to 25 agents.

By default, an agent asks its owner before every payment and cannot raise its own spending limit. Visa automatically screens what each task asks for before an agent sees it. Visa’s check does not judge the work itself.