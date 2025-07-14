TL;DR

PENGU gains 99% in a week, with $2.1B volume and strong momentum above moving averages.

ETF filing by Canary fuels investor interest as approval could bring regulated market exposure.

Viral post by Justin Sun and Pudgy Penguins boosts social buzz, reinforcing bullish sentiment.

PENGU Leads Market with Strong Weekly Gains

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) recorded a near 99% increase over the past seven days, with the price reaching $0.0301. Daily gains stand at over 31%, with 24-hour trading volume at $2.1 billion. The strong performance places PENGU among the best-performing assets this week.

On the technical side, the RSI is 82, indicating that it is overbought. The alligator indicator is reflecting a high difference between moving averages, showcasing a strong bullish trend. The price is currently located well above all three lines, suggesting a powerful upward pressure.

Commenting on the matter was popular on-chain analyst Ali, who stated:

“The key difference? Pudgy Penguins has real fundamentals behind it.”

Ali also pointed to a “textbook bullish retest” on July 10, suggesting the short-term momentum could continue. He expects a move toward $0.060 by August, depending on ETF approval.

ETF Filing Adds Fuel to Rally

Investor attention has grown following news that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission acknowledged a spot PENGU ETF filing. The fund was proposed by asset manager Canary and is pending approval. The ETF news pushed PENGU’s price up sharply earlier this week.

In addition, the filing has coincided with increased expectations of wider adoption in the market. Once approved, the move would enable conventional investors to get exposure to the token via regulated financial products. The filing comes amid growing retail and institutional interest in Pudgy Penguins and its ecosystem.

Community Activity and Viral Attention

Justin Sun joined the conversation by sharing a cartoon penguin styled with his signature hair and a TRON shirt, writing:

“OK. Everyone has become a penguin.”

The Pudgy Penguins official account replied, “Everyone will Huddle,” amplifying attention from fans and followers.

Consequently, this moment sparked strong community engagement. “Justin looks good here. Welcome to the Huddle,” the project wrote in response, further boosting visibility and market chatter around PENGU.