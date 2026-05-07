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Viral Layer-3 Altcoin Rockets 300% After Major Upbit Listing

The lesser-known altcoin just posted a mind-blowing rally of over 300% at one point.
Jordan Lyanchev

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The largest cryptocurrency exchange in South Korea continues to list some smaller altcoins, which almost guarantees an immediate price uptick with double or even triple digits, such as today’s example.

Upbit announced hours ago that it plans to list Base (B3) in a trading pair against the Korean won, as cited by popular blockchain journalist Wu Blockchain.

B3’s price reacted immediately, skyrocketing by over 300% from bottom to top. It stood at around $0.0005 earlier today before the announcement went viral on social media, before it exploded to $0.0022. It has since retraced to $0.0016, but it’s still up by 280% on a 24-hour scale.

Base (B3) Price on CoinGecko
Base (B3) Price on CoinGecko

Base (B3) is a layer 3 blockchain settlement layer built on the Coinbase-related Base network. It’s designed to improve on-chain gaming and consumer applications through its Open Gaming ecosystem.

It focuses on providing sub-cent transaction fees and high throughput, which should be the cornerstone of making blockchain gaming more accessible and scalable.

As mentioned above, Upbit listings have almost always led to instant price pumps for the underlying assets, even for larger caps. In March, ICP rocketed by 16% in minutes after the exchange listed it.

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Shortly after, ETHFI posted an 18% surge, while some smaller altcoins, such as POKT and LPT, had soared by 350% and 80%, respectively, following their listings.

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Hacks South Korea UpBit
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About the author

Jordan Lyanchev
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Jordan got into crypto in 2016 by trading and investing. He began writing about blockchain technology in 2017 and now serves as CryptoPotato's Assistant Editor-in-Chief. He has managed numerous crypto-related projects and is passionate about all things blockchain.