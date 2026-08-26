Viral Altcoin RAIN Soars 20% Daily: What Fueled the Pump and What’s Next?

The cryptocurrency market appears to have taken a small step back today (August 26) after the explosion in the past several days, with Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), and many other digital assets posting minor losses.

However, this is not the case for Rain (RAIN), whose valuation rocketed by 20% on a 24-hour scale. Check out what triggered the rally and the next potential targets.

The Kept Promise

RAIN is the best-performing top 100 cryptocurrency today after rising to a new all-time high of almost $0.02 before slightly retreating to the current $0.0176 (per CoinGecko). Its market capitalization has increased to roughly $12.5 billion, making it the 13th-biggest digital asset.

The main catalyst for the uptrend seems to be the team’s decision to burn $108 million worth of the token – exactly as requested by the community during the first DAO governance vote.

The burning effort caught the attention of multiple industry participants. X user Route 2 FI claimed Rain Protocol is building the infrastructure layer so that anyone can make markets for anything, adding that they have invested in the project.

Another factor that may have positively impacted the price is the fact that the altcoin has recently become available on HyperliquidX. “A decentralized exchange purpose-built for trading, with the order book fully on-chain and fills settling into your own wallet. Permissionless protocol, permissionless venue,” the X post reads.

According to AltcoinSherpa, the development should help RAIN’s overall trading volume, arguing “there’s a lot of backing for this project.”

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For his part, Keval Gala highlighted four main reasons for his bullish stance on the token: the major burn, Hyperliquid’s integration, the upcoming V2 with $100 million committed, and that 2.5% of trading volume is directed toward buybacks and burns. At the same time, the X user said he is closely monitoring the key resistance at $0.0195 and predicts that a drop below the $0.017-$0.018 range could trigger a deeper pullback.

What RAIN Actually Is?

Rain Protocol is a decentralized platform built on Arbitrum that allows users to create permissionless options on numerous subjects. Participants can define their own markets, set the possible outcomes, and trade freely – all in line with the project’s vision of transparency and user control.

The project’s native token is RAIN, launched last September and currently listed on popular exchanges such as Gate, MEXC, and BingX. It gained initial attention in November 2025 when the clinical-stage immunotherapy company Enlivex Therapeutics agreed to a private investment deal to purchase and sell $212 million in ordinary shares.

The firm intended to use the proceeds to implement the first RAIN prediction markets token treasury strategy. Interestingly, Matteo Renzi (former Prime Minister of Italy) is on Enlivex’s Board of Directors.

Despite its solid performance as of late, traders and investors should stay prepared for a potential short-term correction. The crypto market in general tends to head south following periods of serious gains, while RAIN’s holder distribution reinforces the bearish outlook.

Data show that the top 10 addresses control nearly 90% of the coin’s supply: a level of concentration that can be viewed as a red flag because it increases the risk of price manipulation.