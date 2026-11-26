PUMP, SEI, and M have also charted double-digit gains, but one altcoin sits above them all today.

Bitcoin reacted well to the latest price decline that drove it toward $57,000 yesterday during the Wall Street sell-off, and climbed to just over $61,000 earlier today before it was stopped.

The altcoins have also turned green today, led by HYPE, LINK, BCH, NEAR, and LTC. RAIN, on the other hand, has dumped hard by almost 8%.

BTC’s Recovery Continues

The primary cryptocurrency experienced one of its worst weeks in recent memory last week when it was rejected at $66,000, and the subsequent correction pushed it south to $55,000 on Saturday. Aside from the substantial weekly crash, this drop meant a few other very bearish things. First, this became BTC’s lowest price tag in over two years, falling below the $57,700 low marked on July 1.

Second, it translated into a more profound decline of $26,000 in just a few weeks. BTC tapped $81,000 on November 5 after the conclusion of the US midterms, and its nosedive to $55,000 by November 21 showcased once again how quickly the broader crypto landscape can change.

Its reaction was quite positive, as the asset rebounded to $60,000 on Sunday. It dipped again to $59,000 on Monday morning before the bulls drove it to over $64,000 after Jensen Huang was reinstated as Nvidia’s CEO. However, this was another short-term relief rally, and BTC tanked again on Wednesday after the PCE inflation data came out, this time to just over $57,000.

The bulls prevented another leg down and helped BTC recover some ground. The asset climbed past $61,000 earlier this morning, but it was stopped and now sits at around $60,500. Its market cap is up to $1.210 trillion on CMC, while its dominance over the alts is above 58.6%.

PIEVERSE Rockets

The altcoin in question is PIEVERSE, which has stolen the show today, surging by almost 40% to $4. This makes it the 50th-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, as its own has neared the $1.2 billion mark. M, SEI, and PUMP complete the double-digit price gainers club, with increases of up to 13%.

Many larger-cap alts have posted notable price pumps as well, including NEAR (8%), LTC (7%), CC (7%), LINK (6.5%), and HYPE (5%). ETH is close to $1,700 after a 3% jump, while XRP is back at $0.95 after a 4% increase. SOL has seemingly reclaimed the $70 level after a 4% rise.

The total crypto market cap is up to $2.080 trillion after dipping below the coveted $2 trillion mark yesterday once again.