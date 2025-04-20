The fastest commercial-grade smart contract blockchain in a speed test by CoinGecko last May, Solana’s SOL is the #5 largest non-stablecoin cryptocurrency by total market capitalization.

Your favorite VC-funded tokens are down bad. Meanwhile, Solana degen season is printing life-changing bags. Stop crying for macro and get on your grind! pic.twitter.com/CCU6py3tX7 — Xia (@xiaweb3) April 17, 2025

SOL’s price whipped up on a 38% rally over 10 days from Apr. 7 to Apr. 10. Meanwhile, Bitcoin’s price decoupled from a bad week in stocks and added 11%. By comparison, Ethereum prices jumped by just 6%.

The following five items are pertinent to Solana’s fast capital gains in mid-April.

1. 2025’s Bullish SOL Falling Wedge Pattern

In mid-April, the chart shows classic converging trend lines, with the big upswing beginning the second week of the month really pulling the Solana price outlook’s borderlines into that bullish formation.

The falling wedge pattern is a classic bullish signal. They often precede a bull run beginning near the time when the trend lines converge on the chart. Solana’s 2025 falling wedge shows up on the 1Y view starting in late January.

The trend lines of support tracing low price outliers came in higher as the weeks go on, while the trend lines of resistance tracing high price outliers came in lower. They converge right around the time of Solana’s mid-April price rally.

Furthermore, Solana prices also threw up a cup and handle signal on the 1M window, concurrent with the bullish flip out of the falling wedge trend. It also exhibits the classic declining daily trade volume during the handle formation.

The 10-day little teapot formation began on Wednesday, Apr. 2 and ended Saturday, Apr. 12, followed by the textbook downward drifting side channel for a 4-day handle until Wednesday, Apr. 16, followed by a bullish test to rally mid-week.

The April chart for SOL tokens also features a neat 4-day mini-cup and handle within the handle of the 10-day teapot. So the market technical indicators are beautifully bullish this month.

2. Solana Tokens Cost Basis Support at $130

#Solana’s URPD shows a major shift in cost basis over the past two days, forming the largest supply cluster (>5%) at $129.79 with over 32M $SOL. This zone could act as a support during future drawdowns, reflecting high investor engagement at this price level. pic.twitter.com/mrunKSjKZL — glassnode (@glassnode) April 15, 2025

In addition to the bullish chart patterns for Solana in April, there are other market technical signals with effects on Solana’s price in future markets.

Blockchain insights firm Glassnode noted on Apr. 15 that the median cost basis, or the price at the most recent trade that shows up for the most SOL tokens, was $129.79.

That median cost basis near the average trading price mid-April could work as an investor bias and market price ratchet locking in support for more growth at current price levels, the blockchain intelligence firm noted.

“This zone could act as a support during future drawdowns, reflecting high investor engagement at this price level,” Glassnode wrote.

3. Real Estate Giant Proxy Staking $1/2 Billion of SOL

1000-year-old financial systems don’t change overnight — except when they do. The institutions are here, and they’re building on Solana. pic.twitter.com/7miCRXNpUF — Solana (@solana) April 17, 2025

Meanwhile, as traders pull their stop-go traffic routine on the market price chart, Janover, the Boca Raton, Florida real estate commercial financing giant, is locking in new long-term support for Solana prices.

In April, Janover hired former Kraken C-execs to build a corporate stockpile of Solana, following the financial strategy set by Michael Saylor at MicroStrategy with corporate Bitcoin financing.

The Florida company bought an initial tranche of some $20 million worth of SOL tokens. Meanwhile, it’s partnering with Kraken, which is delegating about half a billion dollars worth of Solana tokens to Janover to proxy manage staking them and operating node validators for Solana yield.

While Ethereum waits for the financial establishment in Washington to approve ETF staking for regulated investors, Solana developers are implementing a strategy that worked for Bitcoin to deliver regulated SOL staking.

Both crypto markets and stock markets enthusiastically rewarded Strategy/Bitcoin in both currency exchange prices and the prices of regulated tickets for stock traders to capitalize on BTC.

MSTR stock started 2023 at $16 and traded this April for $316. Meanwhile, Janover stock surged an astounding 1,500% in under 30 days from $5 in March to $75 in April, according to Google Finance.

4. NFT App OpenSea Rolls Out Solana Trading

Solana token trading is now live on OS2 for some closed beta users & will be rolling out to more in the coming weeks. This is a big milestone in our multi-chain journey. Solana has some of the most passionate users and builders in web3. Coins first, NFTs coming later. Most… pic.twitter.com/Bj1Tka98Le — OpenSea (@opensea) April 14, 2025

Adding to Solana’s integrations in April, premier NFT exchange OpenSea piloted SOL token swaps.

“Solana token trading is now live on OS2 for some closed beta users & will be rolling out to more in the coming weeks,” OpenSea wrote.

Meanwhile, 5 of the Top 7 blue chip meme coin gainers on the 7D window, according to CoinMarketCap data mid-April, are minted by Solana: MANEKI, BROCC, AIDOGE, DOGEGOVCOM, and POPCAT. MANEKI, Japanese for lucky cat, posted a 255% weekly green candle.

what in the cabal is happening here? these are all 15 min candles$maneki pic.twitter.com/B36goLZskB — lyxe (@cryptolyxe) April 17, 2025

5. Four Solana ETFs Launch in Canada

Canada is readying spot Solana ETFs to launch this week after regulator gave green light to multiple issuers incl Purpose, Evolve, CI and 3iQ. ETFs will include staking via TD pic.twitter.com/FSw149Xkm4 — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) April 14, 2025

Finally, for this brief summary, four Solana ETFs launched on the Toronto Stock Exchange in mid-April following a green light from the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC).

Meanwhile, Solana led most other altcoins in April by the number of live applications at the SEC for a custodial exchange-traded cryptocurrency fund in the US.

Ripple was the leader at 10, but Solana was second with 5, with DOGE and LTC next at 3 each, according to public records data compiled by Paris-based blockchain intel firm Kaiko.

