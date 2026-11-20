Neither Anthropic's historic IPO nor Nvidia's strong earnings could prevent a brutal sell-off across global financial markets.

The past 12 hours have been incredibly painful for investors as selling pressure across traditional financial markets spilled into the cryptocurrency sector, causing a massive bloodbath.

Bitcoin’s price plunged to a four-month low, major US stock indexes dropped by more than 2%, and Asian equities suffered even heavier losses.

Meanwhile, growing expectations of further monetary tightening in the US add even more fuel to the fire.

Bloodbath on Wall Street

As we reported on multiple occasions, Thursday was a day that was supposed to mark yet another major milestone for the artificial intelligence industry. Anthropic made its highly anticipated Nasdaq debut, raising a whopping $81.3 billion through its initial public offering.

Although ANT finished its first trading session about 17% above the offering price, the celebrations for the broader market were nothing but short-lived.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged by more than 1,100 points, while the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 declined by 2.25 and 2.02%, respectively.

Over 90% of the companies in the S&P 500 finished in the red, with the benchmark index recording its sixth consecutive losing session.

But that’s not all. The selling continued in Asia. Japan’s Nikkei 225 plunged by roughly 5%, while South Korean and Taiwanese equities went through even more considerable declines.

Bitcoin’s Price Slides Toward $61K

The crypto market wasn’t left unscathed. As we reported, Bitcoin’s price plunged toward $61K late on Thursday, marking its lowest price since July.

Data from Coinglass shows that there were more than $660 million worth of leveraged liquidations over the past 24 hours, affecting more than 140,000 traders.

Ethereum also came under pressure, falling toward $1730, while Solana slipped toward $72.

The total cryptocurrency market cap dropped toward $2.2 trillion, down 2.6% on the day.

Why Are Markets Crashing?

It appears that there is no one single catalyst for the latest sell-off, which appears to be the result of the convergence of several factors.

Investors are increasingly questioning the sustainability of the artificial intelligence boom, particularly pertaining to the mounting infrastructure costs, growing debt burdens, and more.

At the same time, hotter-than-expected economic data, hawkish comments from Fed officials, and broader uncertainty have pushed markets to price in another interest rate hike in December.

This means that the higher borrowing costs could further complicate the financing of the AI industry’s ambitious expansion, while simultaneously reducing investor appetite for risk assets. The latter, of course, include cryptocurrencies.