Bitcoin slipped once again over the weekend, currently struggling below $59,000, a level which is below Rekt Capital’s $59,450 weekly line.

With just over a day left until the monthly close, analysts have offered insights on what could follow if the cryptocurrency falls below certain levels, and how bad the situation could get.

$58K Monthly Close or Higher?

Starting with a dramatic sentence that BTC is heading for “very important 48 hours,” Michaël van de Poppe determined that the monthly close will determine “everything going forward.” He added that the higher the monthly close will be, the “higher the coming consolidation will be.” If BTC closes the month at $62,000, the likelihood of the coming months “not to be going down more than that is getting higher.”

In a previous post from this weekend, the popular analyst cautioned that the most probable scenario for the next several weeks is a period of reduced volatility.

“Historically, after any big collapse, whether it’s the 2018 crash, the 2022 crash, or even the liquidity sweep in 2015, it took 1-3 months of sideways, boring price action in order to get enough ‘squeeze’ on price to turn it around.”

Meanwhile, Rekt Capital noted on Saturday that $65,700 “turned into new resistance two weeks ago,” $63,300 “turned into new resistance this week,” and that bitcoin was “on the cusp of potentially Weekly Closing below $59,450.”

He later warned that if BTC loses the $59,450 level, seller momentum could intensify and “facilitate additional downside continuation.”

#BTC Bitcoin is producing strong above-average volume for the 4th consecutive week now And with still a few days left in the week, there’s a real chance of this week’s seller volume equalling or even eclipsing last week’s seller volume Lose $59450 during this process and that seller volume could get even more extreme and facilitate additional downside continuation $BTC #Bitcoin — Rekt Capital (@rektcapital) November 28, 2026

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All Eyes on $57K As Well?

Daan Crypto Trades said on Saturday that if $57,000 is breached, the cycle’s low would “likely not [be] in yet.” On the other hand, a move toward the so-called Jensen Candle at $64,000 would be confirmation that the bottom is in and $57,000 is likely not to be revisited again. However, he also warned that the cryptocurrency has to overcome $62,000, which will allow it to keep pressuring shorts from the $80,000 area.

EGRAG CRYPTO mapped the downside after the 4-hour “yellow ascending trendline” was breached “without convincing volume confirmation.” If $59,800 is rejected from underneath, his first target is $57,300, followed by the recent multi-year low at $55,000. He said he is not chasing the breakdown and added that Sundays can produce fakeouts in both directions.

BTC was rejected at $62,000 on Friday and dumped below $59,000 on Sunday morning, where it currently struggles. The monthly close is coming in less than 48 hours, which is likely to provide a more detailed picture of what’s next.