Layer 1 blockchain platform, VeChain, is set to launch its $15 million StarGate staking program on July 1. The latest rollout is expected to be one of its largest incentive initiatives amid broader industry interest in staking adoption following SEC guidance.

According to the official press release shared with CryptoPotato, the new program arrives days after the SEC clarified that protocol staking does not constitute a securities offering.

$15M StarGate Staking Program

StarGate introduces direct-from-protocol staking on the VeChainThor blockchain, utilizing NFT technology, which enables holders with as few as 10,000 VET to participate while earning higher rewards under the network’s upgraded Weighted Delegated Proof of Stake system.

The program forms a core part of the VeChain Renaissance roadmap, which is the blockchain’s most significant technical overhaul to date, and features enhanced tokenomics, EVM equivalence, and a reworked staking structure. The primary goal of these features is to make VeChainThor more appealing to developers and institutional participants.

In an effort to drive early adoption, the VeChain Foundation has allocated 5.48 billion VTHO tokens, which are valued at approximately $15 million. This will provide a six-month bonus rewards pool that will boost APY for participants who migrate their nodes or stake VET during the program’s initial phase.

Approved staking tiers will range from the Dawn tier, requiring 10,000 VET, to the Mjolnir X tier, requiring 15.6 million VET. The structure also offers higher yields for larger commitments, while smaller holders will still earn rewards within the new system.

VeChain Applauds SEC Ruling on Staking

The launch comes as ETF issuers and banks weigh staking integrations following the SEC’s landmark decision wherein the agency ruled that protocol staking does not constitute a securities offering, and removed registration requirements for solo, self-custodial, and custodial staking. Applying the Howey test, the SEC found that staking rewards stem from participants’ actions, not others’ efforts.

Responding to this clarification, VeChain CEO and Founder, Sunny Lu, said,

“The SEC’s recent guidance validates what we’ve been building toward: a fully compliant, accessible staking model that treats rewards as compensation for network services rather than investment returns. Our innovative approach of leveraging NFTs to represent participation ensures both simplicity for users and full regulatory alignment.”