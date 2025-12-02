Vanguard ‘Finally Caves’ Allowing Crypto ETF Trading For 50M Clients 

Multi-trillion-dollar asset management giant Vanguard is finally allowing its clients to trade crypto ETFs on the platform.

Starting Tuesday, December 2, Vanguard will allow exchange-traded funds and mutual funds tracking Bitcoin and “select other cryptos” to begin trading on its platform, reported ETF expert Eric Balchunas.

The move, which will also allow trading of Ether, XRP, and Solana ETFs, is a major shift in stance for the asset manager, which has, up until now, avoided crypto assets.

The American investment giant and the world’s second-largest asset manager has more than 50 million clients and assets under management topping $11 trillion. They’ve “finally caved,” commented ETF expert Nate Geraci.

Vanguard *finally* caves… Will now allow spot crypto ETF trading on brokerage platform. Includes btc, eth, xrp, & sol ETFs. However, Vanguard reiterates that they have *no* plans to launch own spot crypto ETFs. via @emily_graffeo pic.twitter.com/QFvF8BZTWt — Nate Geraci (@NateGeraci) December 1, 2025

Persistent Demand For Crypto ETFs

The change has been driven by persistent investor demand, with spot Bitcoin ETFs attracting billions since their launch in January 2024, reported Bloomberg.

“Cryptocurrency ETFs and mutual funds have been tested through periods of market volatility, performing as designed while maintaining liquidity,” Andrew Kadjeski, Vanguard’s head of brokerage and investments, told the outlet.

He added that the administrative processes to service these types of funds have matured, “and investor preferences continue to evolve.” Kadjeski confirmed that the firm has no plans to launch its own crypto products.

“While Vanguard has no plans to launch its own crypto products, we serve millions of investors that have diverse needs and risk profiles, and we aim to provide a brokerage trading platform that gives our brokerage clients the ability to invest in products they choose.”

The shift occurred after Salim Ramji, a former BlackRock executive and blockchain advocate, became Vanguard’s CEO over a year ago.

There was little reaction to the big news on spot markets, which are still reeling from multiple leverage flush-outs in recent weeks.

Crypto ETF Outlook

US spot Bitcoin ETFs continued a four-day inflow streak on Monday, despite spot markets tanking. The inflow was a minor $370,000, primarily from the Fidelity fund, which saw $67 million in inflows, and ARK 21Shares with $7.4 million, while BlackRock’s IBIT outflowed $74 million.

Spot ETF flows have stabilized recently, indicating institutional investor resilience, while retail traders have panicked again.

In related news, Grayscale is set to launch the first spot Chainlink ETF on Tuesday. The underlying asset LINK has crashed 30% over the past month in the altcoin meltdown.