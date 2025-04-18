There is a notable divergence in Bitcoin investor behavior between the US and Korean markets. Amid heightened global uncertainty, which is fueled by escalating US-China trade tensions, Bitcoin has experienced a sharp correction, though recent signs point to stabilization.

Interestingly, the Coinbase Premium, a metric that reflects the price difference of Bitcoin on Coinbase versus global exchanges, is showing signs of recovery.

After tightening through a series of lower highs and higher lows since March 2024, the premium has recently begun to trend upward, which suggests a renewed buying interest from US-based institutional and retail investors. This activity coincides with Bitcoin’s modest rebound and signals that Coinbase traders may be positioning ahead of broader market shifts.

On the other hand, the Korea Premium Index paints a more cautious picture. The metric, which typically signals increased activity among South Korean retail investors, has remained in a downtrend throughout the correction and only saw a delayed uptick after Bitcoin had already rallied. This lag indicates waning enthusiasm from Korean investors compared to previous cycles, where they were often early and aggressive participants.

The contrasting behavior highlighted a shift in market influence, with Western platforms like Coinbase now leading price discovery. As such, CryptoQuant stated that while the Korea Premium may serve as a lagging indicator in this cycle, the Coinbase Premium could offer forward-looking insights into demand trends.

Despite ongoing macroeconomic headwinds, the strengthening Coinbase Premium hints at growing confidence and a potential medium- to long-term recovery in Bitcoin’s trajectory.