US Treasury Extends Bank-Grade Threat Intel to Crypto Sector

The program is not universal, as only firms that meet Treasury's qualifying requirements will be able to sign up.

The U.S. Treasury’s Office of Cybersecurity and Critical Infrastructure Protection (OCPP) has launched a free threat intelligence program for digital asset firms.

The initiative will provide eligible American crypto companies with timely, actionable cybersecurity information meant to help protect them against the growing security threats affecting their operations and customers.

Cybersecurity Threat Intelligence Program

In an April 9 press release, the U.S. Treasury revealed that the efforts are an implementation of a key recommendation from the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets report, which had called for improved resilience in the quickly growing sector. Treasury officials talked about the importance of the crypto industry to the broader financial system.

“Digital asset firms are an increasingly important part of the U.S. financial sector, and their resilience is critical to the health of the broader system,” said Luke Pettit, Assistant Secretary for Financial Institutions.

In addition, he said that the program would give these companies access to the same high-quality threat intelligence used by traditional financial institutions. This, according to him, will enable them to better identify, prevent, and respond to cyber attacks while promoting a more secure and responsible digital asset ecosystem.

Tyler Williams, counselor to the Secretary for Digital Assets, also said that the initiative is in line with the GENIUS Act as it encourages responsible innovation based on strong cybersecurity and operational resilience.

The announcement clarified that the initiative will only be available to qualifying firms that meet Treasury’s requirements. These companies can now sign up for free to get in the program to access the same information that the department shares with banks.

Crypto Exploits Are On The Rise

A recent report from PeckShield shows just how common cyberattacks targeting digital asset companies are becoming. It revealed that crypto exploits rose by 96% in March 2026, with hackers increasingly using methods like exploiting cloud infrastructure weaknesses and AI phishing campaigns to break into systems.

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Furthermore, Chainalysis’s 2026 Crypto Crime Report shows that impersonation scams have gone up by 1400%, while AI-enabled fraud is also on the rise. PeckShield’s research also warns of a new “shadow contagion” that is spreading the effects of these events to other DeFi platforms that have not been hit yet.

But according to Cory Wilson, the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Cybersecurity, the Treasury’s insight will help cut down such cases by making the defenses of crypto firms stronger and lowering their operational risk.