On Tuesday, June 11, U.S. spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) experienced net outflows of $200 million as the market awaits key economic indicators, including CPI and FOMC data.

This followed the outflows from Monday, which ended their record streak of net inflows.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs End 19-Day Inflow Streak

According to data from Farside Investors, Grayscale’s GBTC had the largest amount of net outflows, totaling $121 million. Ark Invest’s ARKB was next in line, with $56.5 million. Other ETFs, such as Bitwise’s BITB, reported $11.7 million in outflows, while Fidelity and VanEck experienced smaller net outflows of $7.4 million and $3.8 million, respectively. Meanwhile, other funds, including BlackRock’s IBIT, saw no activity on Tuesday.

This wave of outflows ended a 19-day consecutive run of net inflows for the 11 spot Bitcoin ETFs, which concluded on Monday with outflows amounting to $64.93 million. Despite the recent downturn, these funds have accumulated a total net inflow of $15.42 billion since their introduction in January.

The recent outflows and the subsequent market reaction come at an important time, with investors awaiting key economic indicators from the U.S., including the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting results and the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data.

The latest CPI report, expected on Wednesday, June 12, could influence the Federal Reserve’s interest rate path. According to a CNBC report, the CPI is forecasted to show a modest 0.1% increase from April, reflecting a broader disinflationary trend.

The Federal Reserve’s rate-setting meeting is unlikely to surprise the market, with a 99.4% probability that the Fed will maintain the current interest rate of 5.50%. However, a Reuters poll of economists suggests that the Fed may reduce rates twice this year, potentially starting in September.

BTC Tumbles to $66K, ProShares Files for Spot ETH ETF

Amid these developments, bitcoin’s price tumbled on Tuesday, falling from just over $70,000 to $66,000. According to CoinGecko data, Bitcoin is currently trading at $67,400, down from last week’s peak of nearly $72,000.

In other related developments, ProShares filed an S-1 registration statement for its spot Ethereum ETF on June 10, becoming the ninth such applicant to file with the SEC following the approval of eight others three weeks ago.

SEC just added the ProShares’ Ethereum ETF Filing to its website. (That is extremely quick) Instinct initially says this wont launch on day 1 with the other ETFs whenever that is but who knows. This is interesting. https://t.co/VU0bYo3Gjr pic.twitter.com/npZYnljBmY — James Seyffart (@JSeyff) June 10, 2024

In another post, Seyffart noted that the new filing has not yet been approved by the SEC but was merely acknowledged and added to their website. He also found it intriguing that ProShares is entering the ETH ETF race so late.